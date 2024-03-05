Montclair State Dominates St-Joseph’s College Long Island

Montclair State University played an outstanding game on Tuesday afternoon, tallying up many runs to solidify their win. The Red Hawks completely overwhelmed the Golden Eagles, and the final score of the game was 9-1.

St-Joseph’s started the game off with a bang by putting the first run on the board in the top of the first inning. In fact, the inning spelled out trouble as graduate student pitcher Tyler Cirone walked four straight batters.

Senior pitcher Matthew Tiplady came in for Cirone and did a great job of limiting the damage to only one run. Tiplady got a double play by fielding a ball himself on the mound which was a great start to his outing. Then, he forced a ground ball to get the Red Hawks out of the jam, hyping up the entire bench.

The Red Hawks did not answer back until the bottom of the second where the spark was ignited by none other than graduate student infielder Jason Moore. He dumped a single into right and then graduate student infielder Reece Malek came through with a double. It was a gap shot right between the right fielder and the center fielder.

The game was quickly tied at one a piece until the Red Hawks took command in the bottom of the third inning. Montclair State scored the first two runs of the inning off of errors made by shortstop Mike DeFilippo, allowing the home team to go up 3-1.

Things would quickly go from bad to worse for St-Joseph’s as Malek would produce his second RBI of the game, cashing in Montclair State’s fourth run with a single. The Red Hawks would then score their final run of the inning on a wild pitch that led to graduate student infielder Joe Gisonda crossing the dish.

The bleeding would stop there, but the scoring affair was not over for the Red Hawks. Montclair State would tack on three more runs in the bottom of the 6th when graduate student infielder Sam Angelo smashed a two-run home run and Gisonda would pick up an RBI via sacrifice fly.

The last run of the game was scored by fifth year infielder Miles Feaster as he turned on one, sending it to deep left field for the second Red Hawk home run. Montclair State would finally end up sealing the deal and capturing a victory in the first ever matchup between the two programs.

Besides the vast amount of runs the offense provided, they also pitched a fantastic game. Tiplady pitched seven scoreless innings and did a fantastic job at forcing the opposition to make bad contact. As a whole, the pitching staff combined for only allowing four hits and one run.

There were only three strikeouts the whole game and two of those strikeouts came from Christian Addotta in his two innings of relief work.

After losing their season opener against Swathmore College, Montclair State has won its last three games and are extremely hot to begin the season. With the combination of an explosive offense along with their experience, these Red Hawks are fully capable of a special season.