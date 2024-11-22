Montclair State Men’s Basektball Looks to Bounce Back from Last Season Woes

The Montclair State men’s basketball team have a lot returning faces entering the upcoming season.

Unfortunately, they lose starting guard Keyon Price. However, the rotation stays the same, with fresh faces coming in as well.

Head coach Justin Potts had much to say in regard to his team’s goals coming into this season.

“I think the goals for us will always be the same,” said Potts. “We’ll try to play Montclair State basketball for 40 minutes, kind of see where the journey takes us as we go. You know, we have a good group coming back. We obviously have some new guys that we’re trying to filter into the rotation and get comfortable with the way we do things. But the main goal is to see how good we can be by the time the journey comes to an end.”

The team knows how good they can be and have been focusing a lot on the offseason. Graduate guard Kieran Flanagan and junior forward Samar Abdullah spoke on how they were preparing for the start of the season.

“Focus on the details, like defense and press and our offense,” said Flanagan. “I mean, it’s very, very complex, so we got to put in the extra work and that’s what hopefully will make us very great this year.”

“It’s pretty much just, as a team, making sure that all 21 guys are ready to go if they’re needed to be on the court,” said Abdullah. “We’re battling some injuries, but it’s nothing new, but just making sure that everyone’s ready to go and I’m ready to go in any circumstance.”

Statistically, Montclair State is one of the best teams offensively in the NJAC last season– ranking second in points per game, averaging 85.5 points. On the other side of the ball, the Redhawks were 8th in points allowed with 79.1. Potts had the plan going into the offseason to improve.

“We got to do a better job defensively,” said Potts. “I thought last year we gave up too many easy things around the rim, so we tried to focus a little bit focus on the defensive end and the half court. Taking care of the ball again will be important for us and then trying to do a really good job on the offensive glass.”

Coach Potts also recognizes that size around the rim will be a weakness coming into this season.

“We don’t have tough size,” said Potts. “So, you know stuff around the rim and around the basket is going to be critical to kind of keep ourselves out of foul trouble.”

As Coach Potts enters his 6th season at the helm of this Red Hawks. Flanagan and Abdullah put an emphasis on how this coaching staff has been helping them prepare going forward.

“I’ve said all my four years, I think they’re the best coaches that we have in our conference, and they help put us in the best place to set ourselves up for future success,” said Flanagan. “They’ve been great all season, into the preseason, it’s been really great. They pour themselves into this program. They give it all they have, and that’s what you want as coaches. And when coaches are doing that, it just makes it easier to play.”

“They’re great guys. The doors always open,” said Abdullah. “They’re helping us on and off the court, whether it’s stuff from school, just personal life, and most importantly, basketball. But they’re always there as a resource and they tell us to just reach out.”

Seven players will be graduating after this season who look to play a major role into the success for the team this upcoming season.

Despite the team having experience, Coach Potts is cognizant of the importance of developing the younger players this season.

“I think we’ll have some mixes where there’ll be some younger, new guys,” said Potts. “Obviously, we have a decent amount of experience, so I think we’ll always have some experience on the floor, but some of our young guys have done a really good job, so we’ll definitely be able to filter them into the rotation.”

As the season is about to begin, Flanagan and Abdullah give their expectations going into the season.

“I think we have a lot of potential and can be very great, but that doesn’t get done just by setting a goal,” said Flanagan. “You got to go in and do the work day by day, and I think we’re heading in that direction. Our end goal, we want to be playing in that tournament come March. We want to be in the playoffs for the NJAC. So just competing in every way possible, win all games, obviously, but sometimes that doesn’t happen. Just staying with it, but just trying to reach your maximum potential, because that’s the greatest thank you gift that we have for this team this year.”

“Just to be able to accomplish those things, just being like Coach Potts, being the same guy every day, practicing great habits,” said Abdullah. “So, in those times where we’re in those tough moments, and hopefully, we can get those opportunities for championships.”

The Red Hawks have started their season strong with a 3-0 record after a win 89 – 79 win vs Desales University in their season opener on Saturday.

The team looks to continue to ride momentum into Wednesday, Nov. 20th, when they host Wesleyan University at 7 p.m.