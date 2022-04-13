PHOTO ESSAY: Baseball Sweeps Ramapo College

The Montclair State University men’s baseball team swept Ramapo College in an afternoon doubleheader on April 10.

The first game between the Montclair State baseball team and the Ramapo College Roadrunners had the Red Hawks in cruise control.

The elite offense of Montclair State started strong with two runs in the first, thanks to a couple of walks and a couple of RBI singles from senior outfielder Andrew Ollwerther and junior utility Miles Feaster. Even with a five-run eighth inning from the Roadrunners, the damage was already done by the Red Hawks as they secured a 14-5 victory.

But the real story came from the second game of the doubleheader, which was exciting to the last half-inning. The opposing team started with a bang, the Roadrunners scoring two runs in the first inning. They gained another run in the third. Thanks to a sacrifice bunt from junior outfielder Ryan McKenna and another RBI single from Feaster, it helped the Red Hawks tie things up at four heading into the bottom of the ninth.

With the bases loaded, senior infielder Jason Moore, who was put down four times prior, hit a beautiful line drive to left field to bring in the winning run for the Red Hawks, prompting them to storm the field.

The sweep helps the Red Hawks keep pace in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) standings, as they currently are in a three-way tie for first place in the conference with a 20-7 (5-1 NJAC) record.