PHOTO ESSAY: Men’s Basketball Loses Close Game to Stockton in Conference Semifinals

Published February 25, 2023
Junior guard Kalleem Lambert stares down junior forward Francisco Paulino as he looks to make a move. Markell Robinson | The Montclarion

Throughout the 2022-23 season, the Montclair State University men’s basketball team has traveled out to Galloway and also in the Panzer Athletic Center to play Stockton University.

Samar Abdullah attempts a three pointer from the corner. Markell Robinson | The Montclarion

Freshman guard Samar Abdullah attempts a three pointer from the corner.
Keyon Pryce looks to set up a play for the Red Hawks. Markell Robinson | The Montclarion

Senior guard Keyon Pryce looks to set up a play for the Red Hawks.
The first matchup at home ended up in a 16-point loss, and on the road, the Red Hawks took a tough seven-point loss.

Montclair State huddles up before the game. Markell Robinson | The Montclarion

On Tuesday night, for the third and final matchup of the season, Montclair State had a chance to get the ultimate revenge when it mattered most.

The Red Hawks were flying prior to the game. Markell Robinson | The Montclarion

The Red Hawks warm up before the game. Markell Robinson | The Montclarion

Unfortunately, after a tight game to the very end, the Red Hawks fell to Stockton for a third time by a score of 91 to 86. Stockton will move on in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) playoffs and face none other than the Rowan Profs after they beat the TCNJ Lions.

Steve Breeman, who led all Red Hawks in scoring, walks down the court. Markell Robinson | The Montclarion

Senior forward Steve Breeman, who led all Red Hawks in scoring, walks down the court.
Surprisingly enough, the Red Hawks did not take the lead in the game until they went up 84 to 82 with two and a half minutes to go in the game thanks to sophomore guard Mike Jackson.

Mike Jackson takes warmup shots with the NJAC banner in the background. Markell Robinson | The Montclarion

In the end, while Montclair State shot better from the field and from the free throw line, five more turnovers and eight more points off turnovers were inevitably their downfalls in the game.

Associate head coach Sean Rossi looks over his team. Markell Robinson | The Montclarion

Associate head coach Sean Rossi looks over his team.
Kieran Flanagan takes the ball down the court. Markell Robinson | The Montclarion

Junior guard Kieran Flanagan takes the ball down the court.
But even with the loss, the Red Hawks accomplished a lot in the season.

