PHOTO ESSAY: Men’s Basketball Loses Close Game to Stockton in Conference Semifinals

Throughout the 2022-23 season, the Montclair State University men’s basketball team has traveled out to Galloway and also in the Panzer Athletic Center to play Stockton University.

The first matchup at home ended up in a 16-point loss, and on the road, the Red Hawks took a tough seven-point loss.

On Tuesday night, for the third and final matchup of the season, Montclair State had a chance to get the ultimate revenge when it mattered most.

Unfortunately, after a tight game to the very end, the Red Hawks fell to Stockton for a third time by a score of 91 to 86. Stockton will move on in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) playoffs and face none other than the Rowan Profs after they beat the TCNJ Lions.

Surprisingly enough, the Red Hawks did not take the lead in the game until they went up 84 to 82 with two and a half minutes to go in the game thanks to sophomore guard Mike Jackson.

In the end, while Montclair State shot better from the field and from the free throw line, five more turnovers and eight more points off turnovers were inevitably their downfalls in the game.

But even with the loss, the Red Hawks accomplished a lot in the season.