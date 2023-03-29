PHOTO ESSAY: Softball Continues Dominant Streak with Wins Against Hunter College

After a couple of cancelations to end their road trip in Myrtle Beach and a doubleheader sweep against the Cyclones of Centenary University, the Montclair State University softball team looked to achieve another two-game sweep against the Hunter College Hawks, and coming into the matchups with a 7-1 record, the momentum was definitely on their side.

The first game was somewhat close, with no scoring occurring from either side until the third inning, where sophomore outfielder Madison Leech and freshman infielder Kaylee DelosSantos singled, and then senior infielder Jenna Meluso scored both of them in with a double.

Going into the sixth inning, senior pitcher Ali Cavallaro did not allow any hits or walks. But a short single by Hunter led to a couple of runs of their own being scored. Cavallaro would be able to get out of the jam and win the game 5-2 going into the second game.

And for any fans of offense, the second game of the doubleheader was perfect to watch, and the runs started for the Red Hawks in their first frame at bat. Six of their nine runs were scored thanks to a wild home run from junior outfielder Kayla Cosentino, and another home run from graduate student infielder Amber Reed, which was crushed down the left-field line.

Hunter College had no response the entire second game, and it led to six different Red Hawks gaining two hits in the game, and the end of the doubleheader ended in a 9-0 shutout. The Red Hawks’ next doubleheader is at Drew University on Wednesday at 3 p.m.