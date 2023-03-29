Homepage Latest Stories

PHOTO ESSAY: Softball Continues Dominant Streak with Wins Against Hunter College

Published March 29, 2023
Graduate student infielder Amber Reed and the Red Hawks celebrate Reed’s home run in the second game of the doubleheader. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

After a couple of cancelations to end their road trip in Myrtle Beach and a doubleheader sweep against the Cyclones of Centenary University, the Montclair State University softball team looked to achieve another two-game sweep against the Hunter College Hawks, and coming into the matchups with a 7-1 record, the momentum was definitely on their side.

Head coach Anita Kubicka talks to the entire squad before the game. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

The Montclair State softball team stands for the national anthem before the game. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Graduate student infielder Amber Reed takes a swing, which would turn into a home run. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

The first game was somewhat close, with no scoring occurring from either side until the third inning, where sophomore outfielder Madison Leech and freshman infielder Kaylee DelosSantos singled, and then senior infielder Jenna Meluso scored both of them in with a double.

The Red Hawk infield huddles up and high fives each other during the game. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Going into the sixth inning, senior pitcher Ali Cavallaro did not allow any hits or walks. But a short single by Hunter led to a couple of runs of their own being scored. Cavallaro would be able to get out of the jam and win the game 5-2 going into the second game.

Senior pitcher Ali Cavallaro winds up for a pitch. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

And for any fans of offense, the second game of the doubleheader was perfect to watch, and the runs started for the Red Hawks in their first frame at bat. Six of their nine runs were scored thanks to a wild home run from junior outfielder Kayla Cosentino, and another home run from graduate student infielder Amber Reed, which was crushed down the left-field line.

Alyssa Borozan sees the pitch and goes for a hit against Hunter College. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Alyssa Borozan slides into second base after a hit. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Hunter College had no response the entire second game, and it led to six different Red Hawks gaining two hits in the game, and the end of the doubleheader ended in a 9-0 shutout. The Red Hawks’ next doubleheader is at Drew University on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

