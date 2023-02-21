Basketball

PHOTO ESSAY: Women’s Basketball Comes Up Short Against Kean but Carter Leads in Scoring

By

Published February 20, 2023
Nickie Carter was honored before the game alongside her parents and coaching staff. Dan Dreisbach | The Montclarion

After an exhilarating win by the Montclair State University men’s basketball team against the Cougars of Kean University, it was time to see if the women’s team could continue that momentum into their matchup. And the game had huge stakes behind it, with the Red Hawks still trying to find a way into the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) playoffs.

Head coach Karin Harvey walks along the sideline. Dan Dreisbach | The Montclarion

But unfortunately, scoring less than 55 points in four of their last five games, all ending up in losses including this game, will not get the Red Hawks what they need for a postseason push.

Shannon Hughes takes a three pointer from the corner. Dan Dreisbach | The Montclarion

Montclair State lost the game 56-48, but for a day where senior guard Nickie Carter was honored prior to the game alongside her parents and coaching staff, she showed out once again on what may be her last game at the Panzer Athletic Center. Carter scored 19 points, three assists and two steals and led all scorers in the game.

Nickie Carter enthusiastically walks out during the pregame lineups. Dan Dreisbach | The Montclarion

Teresa Wolak goes up for a contested layup. Dan Dreisbach | The Montclarion

With Montclair State knocked out of the playoffs after the loss, their final game of the season is against Rowan University in Glassboro on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Red Hawk Sports Network broadcast interns Campbell Donovan (left) and Matt Bruchez (right) call the game. Dan Dreisbach | The Montclarion

The Montclair State dance team puts on a performance during halftime. Dan Dreisbach | The Montclarion

