PHOTO ESSAY: Women’s Basketball Falls to Ithaca With Carter Reaching 1,000 Points

Published November 18, 2022
Nickie Carter goes up for one of her shots that helped her get to one thousand points. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

The Montclair State University women’s basketball team suffered a loss against Ithaca College with a final score of 72-48.

The Red Hawks went down to a 1-1 record while heading into this thrilling matchup with a 1-0 record after winning their season-opener against Vassar College. The Bombers advanced to a 2-0 record after having won against SUNY Cortland during their first game this season.

Montclair State and Ithaca get ready for the tipoff. Dan Dreisbach | The Montclarion

Montclair State and Ithaca get ready for the tipoff. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Everybody was ecstatic for senior guard Nickie Carter to reach her momentous achievement of 1,000 total career points as a Red Hawk. The fans were buzzing with joy while cheering both loudly and consistently whenever a basket or play in favor of the Red Hawks was scored.

Nickie Carter tries to float in a ball over an Ithaca defender. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Carter totaled the most points with 13 and graduate student forward Teresa Wolak tallied the second most with six points.

Olivia Vero goes for a block from behind the Ithaca player. Dan Dreisbach | The Montclarion

Sophomore forward/center Olivia Vero played a big role in this strong defensive quarter as she accumulated the most rebounds with seven.

The Red Hawks played closely on offense, but their main struggles occurred during the fast breaks. When the Bombers received the ball off a rebound and were pushing up the court, there was often a player standing underneath the hoop for a layup.

Mahogany Worsley-Wooten attempts a tough layup. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

The Red Hawks continued scoring and playing strongly during the third quarter, but the Bombers did as well. They went on a 9-0 run which significantly helped their cause to win the game.

Although being down 54-31 by a margin of 23 points, the fourth quarter is when the magic happened for the Red Hawks. However, it was not enough to take the lead.

The Montclair State women’s basketball team’s next game will take place on Wednesday, Nov.16, at King’s College in Pennsylvania, which also has a record of 1-1 to start the season.

The women's basketball team was huddling up and getting ready for the game. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Megan Duffy goes up for a free throw. Dan Dreisbach | The Montclarion

Kendall Hodges goes up for a layup. Dan Dreisbach | The Montclarion

