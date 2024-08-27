Road To 2026: U.S. Men’s National Team Prepare To Host Copa America Tournament

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States less than two years away, the United States Men’s National Team will face off against South America’s best teams in the 2024 COMNEBOL Copa America Tournament.

The team is back at camp in preparation for Copa America. Their first stop was in Bethesda, Maryland, where the squad trained at the Landon School. A few days later, they took on Colombia in a friendly, falling 5-1 to a strong side at a sold-out Commanders Field. This sent a shock to their system, and they responded a few days later by drawing Brazil 1-1 in their next friendly in Orlando, Flordia.

Forward Christian Pulisic was the match’s hero, scoring a free kick in the twenty-sixth minute to tie the game. He was able to split Brazil’s wall and sneak it past goalie Alisson Becker.

Pulisic is coming off a great first season at AC Milan, recording 15 goals and 11 assists in all competitions. Pulisic said that he has adjusted well to his new club.

“Milan has been incredible, I’m really proud of the season,” Pulisic said. “It was a great year for me personally, to get things going again and finding a rhythm.”

Not only did Pulisic enjoy playing for Milan, but he also said that he loved being an Italian resident.

“There’s been a lot [new cultural experiences in Italy],” Pulisic said. “Learning a new language, experiencing a new team, just the passion of the city and Italy, the game is so big over there. I’m really enjoying that the most, and of course, some good food as well.”

Soccer in the United States is peaking at the right time, with the Copa America being hosted in America this summer, and the World Cup around the corner. Fans have been treated to one of the strongest squads in the country’s history.

The Americans reached the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup before being eliminated by the Netherlands. In March, the U.S. defeated Mexico to win the CONCACAF Nations League, their third consecutive title.

A large factor in their recent success is that a majority of the United States Men’s National Team represents top clubs in Europe. Midfielder Yunus Musah said that American success at the club leads to more interest in the national team.

“I feel like the sport is getting bigger and bigger,” Musah said. “The new generation is getting inspired by our generation. So many of our players are successful in big European clubs.”

The United States will be tested this summer, as they look to make noise against the best of North and South America. One of the tournament favorites, Uruguay, shares Group C with the United States. When asked about having to face the top side in Uraguay, Musah was not phased by them.

“We feel like we’re a really good group as well,” Musah said. “We’re trying to go out there, and go all the way this tournament.”

There are reasons for this confidence, as the U.S. team is currently ranked 11 in the world, according to FIFA.com.

The United States faces Uruguay in the final game of the group stage, first playing against Bolivia and Panama. Two wins will ease a lot of pressure against Uruguay, who have only lost two of their last ten matches.

Despite some question marks from American soccer fans about team tactics, Pulisic said the players have seemed to buy in.

“We have an awesome group of guys here with some big competitions coming up,” Pulisic said. “It’s time to lock in, and we want to try and win a trophy.”

Notable setbacks include losing defender Sergino Dest, who tore his ACL at the end of his club season, and forward Josh Sargent, who injured his foot during training in Maryland.

Dest is a tough loss, as head coach Gregg Berhalter will have to pivot for a new starting fullback. Defender Joe Scally kept Brazilian star Vinicius Junior quiet during last week’s friendly match, so fans should keep an eye on him as a potential replacement.

The biggest concern for the United States national team is the backline. To make a serious run in this summer’s tournament, the defense needs to play at its very best.

The midfielders are also a group that needs to be sharp. With Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna and Yunus Musah, the midfield has plenty of depth. Another player in the midfield that could be in the rotation is Johnny Cardoso, who stepped up big in the matches against Columbia and Brazil.

The most crucial factor is that the players feel a deep sense of pride in representing their country. Musah said that wearing the team badge is incredibly meaningful for him.

“For me, it means a lot,” Musah said “Being one of many in this country to be selected is huge.”

The United States is ready to put on a show at Copa America on their home soil. Battles against top nations such as Argentina, Columbia and Uruguay will only make them better as a group. It all begins on Sunday, as the Americans inch closer to the 2026 World Cup.