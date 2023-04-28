Women’s Lacrosse Loses Conference Matchup Against Stockton

The Montclair State University women’s lacrosse team fought hard but ultimately lost to the Stockton University women’s lacrosse team.

The final score was 19-3 and the Red Hawks now have a record of 4-9.

During the game, 22 total goals were scored including goals from three different Red Hawk players.

The Red Hawks had a total of five more saves than the Ospreys by a total of 6-1. Freshman goalkeeper Joey Grotkopf and freshman goalkeeper Lea Hegewald each recorded saves with five and one respectively.

Five draw controls, a team-high, was set today by sophomore midfielder Joelle D’Angelo.

Stockton opened the scoring early with four goals throughout the first quarter. This led to a 4-0 lead before entering the second quarter. The Ospreys netted an additional eight goals in the second quarter, adding their total score to 12.

However, Montclair State continued to persevere.

During the second quarter, the Red Hawks were able to score their first goal of the game. Sophomore attacker Chelsea Stack netted the goal while freshman defender Erin Meo gave her the assist.

Stack and senior defender Trinity Toerock explained how the Red Hawks were able to continue trying hard during the game.

“I think during the timeouts and in between quarters we really tried to talk about what we can change for now,” Stack said.

“Yeah, I think that we know that that wasn’t the best product we could put out there,” Toerock said. “I know, we knew that we were capable of more than that so I think that’s where our goals came from.”

The score at halftime was 12-1 in favor of Stockton.

During the third quarter, Stockton scored an additional two goals.

Based on Stockton’s high-scoring game, Stack and Toerock reflected on what the Red Hawks need to improve upon for the following game.

“Something that we talked about in the locker room after the game was just adapting to what teams are giving us,” Stack said. “Stockton ran a pretty tight back route there so offensively I just think we need to be smarter in our game sense and know how to take what they’re giving us.”

“Also, we talked about starting off with a lot of energy because we’re known to bring the energy the third quarter,” Toerock said. “And also to bring what we learned from practice on the field to the game.”

Senior defender Margie Quintana netted a goal in the third quarter for the Red Hawks which contributed to the Red Hawks’ second goal of the game.

By the time the fourth quarter began, the Ospreys had a 14-2 lead.

Within the fourth quarter, Stockton scored a total of five more goals to add to their total.

Montclair State kept working on shortening the lead and freshman defender Samantha Handzo netted a goal while D’Angelo assisted with the goal.

The game ended with a final score of 19-3 with the Ospreys taking the lead.

Despite the loss, the Red Hawks still played hard and did many things right throughout the game.

Stack gave her take on what she thought the team did better than expected during the game.

“I think we did really well on the draws and even though our passes in the midfield weren’t the best, we still hustled to all the ground balls,” Stack detailed. “And tried to even box out a couple of girls so I think that’s what we did well today.”

Toerock also relayed what she thought the team did better than expected during the game.

“Yeah, I think definitely the draw looked great today,” Toerock said. “I know we’ve been switching personnel in and out so that’s been hard, but offensively I think our movement looked really fast so that was something we were trying to work on. Maybe a little too fast sometimes.”

Montclair State’s next game is April 26 against Kean University for their final home game of the season.