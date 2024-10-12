Women’s Soccer Dismantles Arcadia 4-0

MONTCLAIR, N.J. – The Montclair State University women’s soccer team out shot the Arcadia University Knights 29-4 en route to a 4-0 victory on a crisp night under the lights of Montclair State University Soccer Park.

Four different Red Hawks, including two who came off the bench, found the back of the net as the Knights were clearly outmatched throughout the contest. Head coach Pat Naughter said that this was his team’s most complete performance all season.

“Our back line was excellent,” Naughter said. “I thought [sophomore defender Aria Hicks], [junior defender Julie Baker] and [junior midfielder Emily Schuler] did a great job of winning the ball and then getting it into the midfield and then we’re getting forward.”

The Red Hawks wasted no time getting on the board. In the 17th minute, Montclair State sent a corner kick into a sea of both maroon and white jerseys. The ball continued to bounce off the heads of several players before falling right at the foot of junior forward Mackenzie Albert.

Albert tapped the ball into the back of the net after the opposing goaltender overcommitted and was taken out of the play. Naughter praised her performance on the night after adding an assist later in the match.

“I thought [Albert] was on a different level tonight, and she was a handful, but we had played really well in other games and not gotten the goals.”

From there, the Red Hawks continued to apply pressure offensively by consistently putting shots on goal, while dominating the time of possession.

The 1-0 advantage held through the first half. However, the goals would pour on after the intermission.

In the 57th minute, senior defender Emmi DeNovellis found no one between her and the Arcadia goal and launched a missile off her foot to put the Red Hawks up by two. DeNovellis said that Albert did a great job setting up the play.

“I saw that [Albert] had a player on her back, but she does a great job at holding the ball up for us and allowing us to get forward and start the attack,” DeNovellis said. “So as soon as I saw that the defender didn’t follow me, I usually looked across it right there, but the goal was wide-open, so I thought, why not hit it back post?”

According to DeNovellis, one key to Montclair State’s success has been tactics.

“I think this whole new formation is a matchup issue for other teams, because when we attack, we’re in one formation, and then when we defend, we’re in another formation,” DeNovellis said. “So that allows me and the other outside back to go forward a lot more, and then Kylie and Mackenzie to tuck in a lot. So I feel like that allows me to get on the ball wide and start the attack.”

The onslaught would continue after Albert sent a cross with pinpoint accuracy to senior midfielder Nicole Ricci. She struck the ball into the lower left hand side of the goal. There was nothing that the opposing goalkeeper could do about it

In the closing stages of the game, senior forward Niki Danz put a ribbon on the game by scoring the fourth and final goal. She said that sophomore forward/midfielder Madeline Lesica set her up perfectly.

“[Lesica] is phenomenal on and off the ball,” Danz said. “She can beat defenders, and I know that she could play a beautiful ball into the second six, which she did. As soon as I saw her beat that defender, I knew I needed to get myself in the box. I just wanted to beat the defenders and beat the goalkeeper.”

The Red Hawks improved their record to 4-4-5 (1-1-1 New Jersey Athletic Conference)

The Arcadia matchup marked the end of Montclair State’s nonconference schedule. Danz said that the Red Hawks are now putting their focus on the rest of the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) campaign.

“I think it helps our confidence a little bit,” Danz said. “We have tough games ahead. We have to focus on those [matches], so the win is good for us, but we also need to focus on what’s coming next.”