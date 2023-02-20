Her fire once burned as large as this world could contain
Engulfed in flames,
Untouchable by all men.
Tears melted down her face.
A seemingly endless stream,
As salt water burned like acid dripping down her cheeks
Her thoughts built up so high;
What should have been a mountain
Became a wall.
Nothing but emptiness hollowed her,
As she stood behind the wall
Clawing and screaming,
In a vain attempt to break free.
Falling to her knees,
As her tears filled the room
Pulling her below the undertow
Until her motionless limbs began to float.
No one warned her about the riptide
How was she supposed to keep her head above water for so long
If she didn’t even know how to swim
Every gasp of air she attempted to take
Her lungs filled with water
Suffocating her
She could no longer feel the endless veil of pain.
She was absorbed by the burning salt water,
The wall came crashing down,
A tidal wave of powerless pressure pouring out
The smoke choking what was left of her body
Until she felt nothing leaving her lifeless, empty and arid
A fire that was hardly burning anymore,
On this day, was finally washed out.