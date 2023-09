“Make me proud,”

Soldiering confidence in my spongy mind,

Harboring conscious presence from his to mine,

Bouldering his laugh where the memories hide,

He serves, I strive.

Forsake my doubt,

For his spirit remains on the Other Side,

For his royalty and blind judgement, I bide,

For the princess and the King’s essence combine,

A sword and guide.

“Make me proud,”

His word is homeward bound.