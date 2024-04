I’ll mourn you -as if

You had died

I’ll mold this

Plasticine soul

Of mine

And silence

That singing snake

That was nothing but a stain

On my legacy

I’d ask you to

Control your venom

But how I loved

Cradling

That mouth

That tongue

I might have adored you

For a bit

But you didn’t let me

Show you God

So I’ll mourn you -as if

You had died