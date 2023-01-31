Sound Memory

Do you remember the memory of

that sound? What is it about that great sound

that covers you in a memory glove

that takes over you and spins you around

until you arrive at a different time?

To this day, you remember where it came

from and why it’s a reference to this rhyme.

You remember that great sound by its name.

It held something special that would surprise

you immensely and, no matter the day,

you knew it came from someone with bright eyes

who, with no doubt, would always light your way.

To some, it’s nothing but a simple noise,

but to you, it’s like a determined voice.