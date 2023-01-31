Sound Memory

Do you remember the memory of
that sound? What is it about that great sound
that covers you in a memory glove
that takes over you and spins you around
until you arrive at a different time?
To this day, you remember where it came
from and why it’s a reference to this rhyme.
You remember that great sound by its name.
It held something special that would surprise
you immensely and, no matter the day,
you knew it came from someone with bright eyes
who, with no doubt, would always light your way.
To some, it’s nothing but a simple noise,
but to you, it’s like a determined voice.