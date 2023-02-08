The Truth of Blindness

I walk among them through the hallways blind,

wondering what they find so frightening.

Walking with them, nothing is brightening

and I see that true friends are hard to find.

When someone happens to say something kind,

the endless pressure is less tightening.

Everything they say is enlightening,

but the storm of emotions can still bind.

Their words and voices echo in my brain.

It seems as though the teasing has no end

and anger surrounds me like a dark stain.

Blind as I am, I always tend to gain.

I am happy to have found my true friend

because, with true friends, there is no dark rain.