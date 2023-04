I’m well aware of how this ends

I’ll trade my feelings for courage

An accident, believe me

Either you’ll never know and I’ll swallow pride

Or you don’t feel the same and feign innocence

Or you return affections that split moment

I’m foolish enough to lower my guard

And I allow myself to have you

To be loved by you

But feelings are fleeting

Except for fear, who lingers like frost

It will disappear with the morning sun

Just like you

I must leave first