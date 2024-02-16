2024 Oscars Preview: Snubs, Surprises, and More

Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” exploded with 13 nominations at the 2024 Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, seemingly ending the “Barbenheimer” event of the century, while “Barbie” trickled after with eight nominations. “Poor Things,” Yorgos Lanthimos’ bizarre science-fiction coming-of-age film, succeeds “Oppenheimer” with a whopping 11 nominations.

Martin Scorsese’s latest dramatic hit, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” scored several nominations, such as Best Actress for Lily Gladstone’s incredible performance as Mollie Burkhart. With that nomination, Gladstone became the first Native American actress to be nominated in the category.

Bradley Cooper’s second directorial film “Maestro” scored several nods, including Best Picture and Best Director. “The Holdovers” brought in a solid five nominations, two of those being acting nods for stars Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

The 2024 Oscars have already caused uproar all over the world. Fans called out the ceremony for its notable snubs surrounding 2023’s biggest film, “Barbie.” The cultural phenomenon directed by Greta Gerwig missed out on a Best Director nod as well as a Best Actress nod for leading lady Margot Robbie, playing the titular fictional character.

The romantic dramedy “May December” bombed with only a single nomination. Stars Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman and Charles Melton all missed out on nods for their respective roles.

The shock factor film of the year, “Saltburn,” was robbed of any nominations after being recognized at several other award shows. Unlike Pixar’s “Elemental,” parent company Disney’s 100th-anniversary film “Wish” did not receive nominations for Original Song or Animated Feature.

Many believe Fantasia Barrino was snubbed for her moving performance in the reimagining of “The Color Purple” and Leonardo DiCaprio for his masterful performance in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Although users were disappointed with the overlooking of “Barbie,” several surprises were hidden within the nominations list. America Ferrera earned her first Oscar nomination for her table-turning and relatable character, Gloria, in “Barbie.”

The slow burn, World War II foreign language drama, and “The Zone of Interest” scored five total nominations, including Best Picture. “The Zone of Interest” and “Anatomy of a Fall” are two Best Picture nominees, both being foreign language films. Emily Blunt also scored her first Oscar nomination for “Oppenheimer.” Colman Domingo received a Best Actor nomination for his highly praised role in “Rustin.”

The 96th Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 10 at 8 p.m. EST with Jimmy Kimmel returning as a host for the fourth time.