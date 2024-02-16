Ariana Grande Announces ‘Eternal Sunshine,’ The Singer’s First Album In Four Years

Powerhouse vocalist and pop sensation Ariana Grande has again set the internet into a frenzy. On Jan. 17, Grande took to Instagram to announce her highly-anticipated album, “Eternal Sunshine.”

Over the past three weeks, the dangerous woman has been teasing her audience that something was on the way. Thanks to the latest upload, Grande’s followers now know it was a, in fact, new body of work. “Eternal Sunshine” is not scheduled to be released until March 8. However, on Feb. 7, Grande revealed the titles of three songs slated to appear on the album.

In addition to the upload, on her website, Grande shared three additional songs and even confirmed that “Eternal Sunshine” will be a thirteen-track record. So far, the new tracks added include “Intro (End Of The World)” (Track 1), “Bye” (Track 2), “Eternal Sunshine” (Track 5), “Supernatural” (Track 6), “Yes, And?” (Track 9), and “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” (Track 10).

Grande’s lead single off of “Eternal Sunshine,” “Yes, And?” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. She took to her official page to pen a touching note about the achievement.

“[Yes, And?] has debuted at number one ‘Billboard,” she said. “I am so… so emotional. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to my fans, the most incredible angels in the world, for the love you have shown this song and me.”

In addition to the digital release of “Eternal Sunshine,” fans can purchase a limited edition vinyl pressing of the album. The cherry red vinyl pressings come in six different cover options. The main cover of “Eternal Sunshine” features Grande wearing red lace gloves. One of the vinyl covers features Grande in a mirror that reflects her iconic ponytail. Each cover option for the vinyl has been created by Katia Temkin, a bicoastal photographer and animator.

“Eternal Sunshine” is Grande’s seventh studio album, with its predecessor being 2020’s “Positions.” Along with the announcement of “Eternal Sunshine,” Grande celebrated entry into the billion streams club on Spotify. She took to her Instagram to announce “10+ years, 14 plaques, and 39 billion streams later,” she said. “New #BillionsClub episode coming soon 🤍.” The episode can be enjoyed on Grande’s Instagram, which focuses on a trip down memory lane.

Arinators have a new album to look forward to, along with “Wicked,” coming out later this year. The trailer for the blockbuster Broadway musical turned-movie was dropped during Super Bowl LVIII. Grande will be starring as Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

“Eternal Sunshine” will be available on March 8. The album and vinyl pressings are available for presale on arianagrande.com.