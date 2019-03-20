Music is everything to me. It might not be that way for everyone, but I can say with confidence that music is the language we all understand. It colors our wildest nights, gives life to the memories we create with the people we love the most and acts like a friend when we feel alone. I’ve always loved music because it makes me feel whole and provides an opportunity to bond with others. Who doesn’t love music? Haters are hard to come by.
I’m definitely the person that all of my friends and family come to when they need new music to listen to. Since I am constantly listening to playlists, albums and new artists, I have come across many who have changed me indefinitely. It has made for some great conversation with other people along the way.
Recently, I have been making it a mission to listen to albums start to finish – no skips – to fuel my ongoing search for a list of albums that I consider “all killer, no filler.” However, I have found that asking others what their favorite “all killer, no filler” albums are is not only fun but has allowed me to expand upon my own taste and discover new artists and songs that are, well, “killer.”
I decided to send a short survey to students at Montclair State University, asking what their favorite “all killer, no filler” albums of all time are and to let me know what song on that album is their favorite. I gathered your responses and was pleasantly surprised by the variety of genres and artists. Then I started listening, and man, did I come across some really great ones.
https://itunes.apple.com/us/playlist/have-a-listen/pl.u-6mo44P4HZ4MXRP
Your “All Killer” Album Picks:
Confessions – Usher
Swimming – Mac Miller
Something to Tell You – HAIM
Songs About Jane – Maroon 5
Man on the Moon: End of the Day – Kid Cudi
American Beauty – The Grateful Dead
Dangerous Woman – Ariana Grande
Take Care – Drake
Rubber Soul – The Beatles
There’s Really a Wolf – Russ
Starboy – The Weeknd
Pluto – Future
Channel Orange – Frank Ocean
Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band – The Beatles
Love Yourself: Her – BTS
Divide – Ed Sheeran
Paranoid – Black Sabbath
Harry Styles – Harry Styles
CTRL – SZA
Ceremonials – Florence and the Machine
Siamese Dream – Smashing Pumpkins
Freudian – Daniel Caesar
The Other Side of Down – David Archuleta
A Star Is Born – Soundtrack
Young the Giant – Young the Giant
I asked. You listened, and so did I. Hopefully, this fun little venture of mine can bring you to a new song, artist or album that you don’t have to worry about skipping through. I also made a playlist on Apple Music with all of the songs that students suggested from their favorite “no skips” album. Enjoy!