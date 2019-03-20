Music is everything to me. It might not be that way for everyone, but I can say with confidence that music is the language we all understand. It colors our wildest nights, gives life to the memories we create with the people we love the most and acts like a friend when we feel alone. I’ve always loved music because it makes me feel whole and provides an opportunity to bond with others. Who doesn’t love music? Haters are hard to come by.

I’m definitely the person that all of my friends and family come to when they need new music to listen to. Since I am constantly listening to playlists, albums and new artists, I have come across many who have changed me indefinitely. It has made for some great conversation with other people along the way.

Recently, I have been making it a mission to listen to albums start to finish – no skips – to fuel my ongoing search for a list of albums that I consider “all killer, no filler.” However, I have found that asking others what their favorite “all killer, no filler” albums are is not only fun but has allowed me to expand upon my own taste and discover new artists and songs that are, well, “killer.”

I decided to send a short survey to students at Montclair State University, asking what their favorite “all killer, no filler” albums of all time are and to let me know what song on that album is their favorite. I gathered your responses and was pleasantly surprised by the variety of genres and artists. Then I started listening, and man, did I come across some really great ones.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/playlist/have-a-listen/pl.u-6mo44P4HZ4MXRP

Your “All Killer” Album Picks:

Confessions – Usher

Swimming – Mac Miller

Something to Tell You – HAIM

Songs About Jane – Maroon 5

Man on the Moon: End of the Day – Kid Cudi

American Beauty – The Grateful Dead

Dangerous Woman – Ariana Grande

Take Care – Drake

Rubber Soul – The Beatles

There’s Really a Wolf – Russ

Starboy – The Weeknd

Pluto – Future

Channel Orange – Frank Ocean

Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band – The Beatles

Love Yourself: Her – BTS

Divide – Ed Sheeran

Paranoid – Black Sabbath

Harry Styles – Harry Styles

CTRL – SZA

Ceremonials – Florence and the Machine

Siamese Dream – Smashing Pumpkins

Freudian – Daniel Caesar

The Other Side of Down – David Archuleta

A Star Is Born – Soundtrack

Young the Giant – Young the Giant

I asked. You listened, and so did I. Hopefully, this fun little venture of mine can bring you to a new song, artist or album that you don’t have to worry about skipping through. I also made a playlist on Apple Music with all of the songs that students suggested from their favorite “no skips” album. Enjoy!