‘Avengers: Endgame’ is Jam-Packed with Action and Emotion

Seven years ago, Nick Fury said the Avengers would return after defeating Loki because we’ll need them to. He was right, and we needed them to come together one last time to defeat Thanos.

Marvel has really outdone themselves in the fourth film of the ultimate superhero team. Through powerful acting performances and chemistry, flashy action, special effects and emotional storylines, “Avengers: Endgame” is an excellent crossover finish to “Infinity War.” The cast and crew would have made Stan Lee proud, and may he rest in peace.

Not long after Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, disintegrated many of their friends, Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, Bruce Banner and Thor, played by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth, struggle to stay hopeful while trying to undo the damage to their world. After years of waiting, Scott Lang, played by Paul Rudd, has a plan to travel back in time and prevent Thanos from conquering the world.

It is time for the surviving Avengers to put aside their emotions to overthrow Thanos, bring back their loved ones and reclaim their place as “Earth’s mightiest heroes.”

As usual, there is a variety of humor shared between the cast, such as how they poke fun of each other’s past mistakes and debate about Scott Lang’s science on how to defeat Thanos. They all pull through when it comes to time traveling and leading a wholesome final battle against Thanos. It is also very amusing to see some Avengers clash with their previous incarnations, nearly compromising the whole mission.

The people at Legacy Effects did a great job making the specialized time traveling scenes for the team.

The emotion of the story comes from how some survivors are initially reluctant to participate, as many of them have lost their families at the snap of Thanos’ fingers. It is through overcoming this hesitance that makes the Avengers, Wakandans, Asgardians and the Guardians of the Galaxy live up to the expectations of Earth’s mightiest heroes.

Composer Alan Silvestri did a fantastic job composing the musical score of “Endgame.” He helped highlight the tragic and triumphant moments that the main characters faced. It was also fun when his music was combined with classic rock songs, some being from Star-Lord’s playlist.

Another highlight is how “Endgame” shows female empowerment when established Marvel heroines and newcomer Captain Marvel combine their strength and intelligence to separate Thanos from the Infinity Gauntlet.

While I appreciated the overall film, there are two things that I have mixed feelings about. For starters, Thor becomes an overweight alcoholic and ZZ Top-looking fellow as a coping mechanism for his losses. It is thrilling when he drops the act to bring the thunder to Thanos, but I could not stand to see the King of Asgard let himself go and distance himself from his friends.

Second, I was not a fan of how certain heroes were killed off by the end of the film. No matter who reigned victorious, it would have been better if every last one of the Avengers were standing together to see the universe rebuilt.

“Avengers: Endgame” is an intense, emotional combination of Marvel superheroes teaming up against the power of the sadistic Thanos, and it is shown through the uses of comical relationship building among the cast and flashy special effects.

Even with the film’s dark moments, the cast and crew did a marvelous job. For anyone who is a fan of Marvel, comic books or movies, you should watch “Avengers: Endgame.”