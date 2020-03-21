Coronavirus Postpones Remainder of Montclair State PEAK Performances

On Friday, March 12, Montclair State University announced the precautionary decision to postpone the remainder of its PEAK Performance events for the 2019-2020 season due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

According to their website, the yearly events, focused primarily on interdisciplinary work, bring together a range of international and national artists who promote and perform their original work on the Alexander Kasser Theater stage.

Montclair State College of the Arts students through Department of Theatre and Dance as well as the John J. Cali School of Music also have the opportunity to feature their creative works in the series of performances.

The Office of Arts and Cultural Programming (ACP) Executive Director, Jedediah Wheeler, released a statement regarding the postponement.

“The April 2 to [April] 5 world premiere of Kate Soper’s ‘The Romance of the Rose’ will be rescheduled. We anticipate to the next season, but we do not yet have a date,” Wheeler said. “Familie Flöz’s ‘Hotel Paradiso’ currently slated for May 7 to [May] 10 will also be rescheduled to next season, again we do not yet have a date. Ticket holders for these performances will receive information from PEAK Performances’ box office directly.”

Wheeler further stated that current ticket holders will have their tickets automatically transferred to the new dates once they are confirmed. For those who will no longer be able to attend the postponed dates, they will have the option to exchange their ticket for a future PEAK Performance free of charge, receive credit on account, donate the value of the ticket to the organization or request a refund.

Keep an eye out for the new dates and contact the box office at 973-655-5112 or email them at boxoffice@montclair.edu for more information regarding tickets.