‘Euphoria’ Season 2, Episode 4 Is Filled With a Web of Lies

Warning: This article contains spoilers for “Euphoria” season two, episode four.

Intense, jaw-dropping and overwhelming are just the words to describe season two, episode four of “Euphoria.” At this point, writer, director and producer Sam Levinson must be trying to give us a heart attack.

Picking up right where we left off, Rue (Zendaya) has finally revealed what’s inside her black suitcase: a whole lot of drugs.

The only person aware of her relapse is her drug addict sidekick, Elliot (Dominic Fike), but eventually, he finds himself in a game of monkey in the middle.

After Jules (Hunter Schafer) fails at sexually pleasing Rue due to her being so high, she drags her problems over to Elliot.

Wrong choice, Jules. You’re messing with your soon-to-be enemy. Elliot takes this moment as a sign (definitely not a sign from God) to take advantage of Jules’ vulnerability by demonstrating how to really please a woman.

Just when we thought we got the friendship we deserved, it all goes south. Did Jules not see this as a trap? She must have forgotten about Rue, who is madly in love with her. But can we really be mad at her?

There are three ways of looking at this: One, Rue is basically living a double life so Jules cheating on her with Elliot is just a tiny scratch on the surface. Two, Jules is way out of line and should have put a stop to Elliot’s antics. Or three, Levinson just felt the need to mess with our emotions.

On the other side of town lies fashion icon Maddy (Alexa Demie), her backstabbing best friend Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and narcissist Nate (Jacob Elordi) which is a pot of messiness waiting to tip over.

In season one, Cassie was perceived as the sweet, innocent girl who always received the short end of the stick. But not this season.

Cassie has done a whole makeover and is hooking up with Maddy’s ex-boyfriend, Nate. Maddy also happens to be her best friend. If this doesn’t scream the definition of betrayal, what does?

“Euphoria” viewers know Nate as an egotistical, abusive boyfriend who ruined Maddy, and honestly, it’s a personal trend of his because Cassie is truly losing herself, and friendship doesn’t seem to be a thought in her head. Cassie and Nate might just be more toxic than Maddy and Nate ever were.

A night out at Maddy’s birthday party has Cassie drinking herself away. Filled with so much anxiety, she knows her dirty little secret is going to be revealed and can’t help but feel guilty.

It is definitely disappointing to see such an innocent and loved character go down the drain, but not as disappointing as it is to see Maddy and Nate, once the “it” couple, being destroyed. With this type of betrayal, there’s no such thing as redemption.

The storyline is quite disturbing yet so authentic because these types of situations are so prevalent in today’s society, especially amongst Generation Z.

Despite this turbulence, the series does a great job at keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. At times, I found myself wanting to scream at the television; it’s that intense.

Episode four was indeed the turning point of the series, but stay tuned for the climax.