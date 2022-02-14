‘Euphoria’ Season 2, Episode 6 Takes Psychotic Breakdowns To The Extreme

Warning: This article contains spoilers for “Euphoria” Season 2, Episode 6.

Last night was Super Bowl Sunday! Sike. It’s WWE SmackDown! Sunday featuring hot tub puking Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and acrylic nail queen Maddy (Alexa Demie). Or so we thought.

Honestly, this episode is not that exciting. Last week it went from zero to 100. Now, we’re back at zero.

To breathe a sigh of relief, I can reveal that Rue (Zendaya) is home safe and sound, but her withdrawal is not a walk in the park. As Rue searches for forgiveness and redemption, she must first face the shame and embarrassment of what she has done.

While Rue is on the road to recovery, we have Cassie who’s on the road to a psychotic breakdown. Let’s rewind a little bit.

When Rue was on the run, she happened to stop by Cassie’s house in search of pills, but instead, spilled the beans on Cassie and Nate’s (Jacob Elordi) affair. Oh, and Maddy was there too. You can imagine how that went.

So, now all Cassie does is scream and cry as she tries to plead her case like she didn’t just sleep with her best friend’s ex-boyfriend.

Cassie, my dear, you clearly don’t know what girl code is.

Also, I’m pretty sure if you search cry baby up in the urban dictionary, Cassie’s name would come up. Someone just needs to duct tape her mouth shut already.

Next in line is Nate who is also on a psychotic break, which by now is probably his 100th one.

See, the thing is, despite his narcissistic and abusive behavior, he knows Maddy really well. So before Maddy can move her next chess piece and call checkmate, Nate has to think 20 steps ahead of her, and that’s exactly what he does.

Maddy has a hold on a tape: a sex tape between Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Nate’s father, Cal (Eric Dane). Yes, you heard right; Jules is just messy. Nobody wants to talk about her though.

Anyways, back to Nate. In order to protect Cal, Nate takes extreme measures to retrieve this tape, and when I say extreme, I mean EXTREME.

This man … actually, this boy, had the nerve to be sitting in Maddy’s room with a gun cocked like a creepy serial killer. Without dragging it out, Nate held Maddy at gunpoint, and at one point, held the gun to his own head until she confessed and gave up the tape.

This right here had me holding my breath. This poor girl can’t catch a break. As much as we see Maddy putting on that tough queen energy, deep down inside, we know she is heartbroken.

It’s definitely traumatic to see someone you loved sitting in your room with a gun cocked. On top of that, it’s even more horrifying to see them hold the gun to their own head rather than yours.

Nate’s brain is either truly demented, or he’s the one on drugs. And at this point, his relationship with Cassie is like Bonnie and Clyde, a toxic match made in heaven.

While we didn’t get the WWE Smackdown!, we did get Fexi: the long-awaited love affair between Lexi (Maude Apatow) and Fezco (Angus Cloud).

Lexi, the most decent one out of these crazy kids, ventures off to Fezco’s house to escape all the drama. While explaining her apprehension about her upcoming play, Fezco claims it gives him “Stand By Me” vibes.

What started as a ranting session quickly turned into a movie date and singing session. Together, they cry and belt out the lyrics of “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King. And of course, Fezco makes a smooth move.

I can speak for everyone when I say this right here was probably the most exciting part of the episode. It had me crying like Odell Beckham Jr. after winning the Super Bowl.

Although, I need Fezco to step it up. Holding hands is not going to cut it. Make a real move, sir.

While we continue to pray for more Fexi content, we pray even harder for Maddy to set Cassie straight. See you next week!