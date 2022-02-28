‘Euphoria’ Season Two Finale Closes the Curtain in the Most Dramatic Way

Warning: This article contains spoilers for “Euphoria” season two, episode eight.

Distraught, stressed and confused are just the words to describe how myself and other “Euphoria” fans are feeling after this intense and heartbreaking finale.

Before I dive into the tragic and agonizing events that transpired, let’s start from the beginning.

Picking up right where we left off, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) transforms into a psychotic maniac, marching her way onto the stage. Mind you, she’s already a maniac, but this time it is times 100.

Cassie takes this moment to completely embarrass and belittle Lexi (Maude Apatow) and her play. In essence, she claimed Lexi never really lived her life to the fullest and was envious of hers.

Girl, bye. You’re just delusional and mad because you know your life is a hot mess.

As if belittling Lexi wasn’t enough, this girl actually goes on to attack the actress that plays her, however, Maddy (Alexa Demie) is not having it.

Ding, ding, ding! Let the match begin.

Maddy takes it upon herself to once and for all put Cassie down by slapping her and slamming her against a brick wall.

I almost fell off my couch from laughter, and I know I shouldn’t be laughing because violence is never the answer, but come on, Cassie had it coming.

Meanwhile, in the audience, Elliot (Dominic Fike) and Rue (Zendaya) lock eyes and nod at each other like they are on civil terms. Last time I checked, Rue hasn’t talked to him or Jules (Hunter Schafer) since the intervention. But apparently, she visited him a couple of days before the play.

I don’t know if this was a mistake in the script and editing or if I missed something, but it’s definitely confusing.

On the other side of town, we have Cassie’s now ex-boyfriend, Nate (Jacob Elordi). Yes, you heard right, ex-boyfriend.

See, what had happened was Nate couldn’t handle the taste of his own medicine because he’s still a boy, so he stormed out of the auditorium, blamed everything on Cassie and then broke up with her (this was probably for the best).

That leaves him speeding through the streets, drinking and somehow loading a gun. He ends up at some type of warehouse-looking thing and we are met with Cal (Eric Dane). Long time no see, buddy.

To keep it short, Nate confronts Cal about all the trauma he has caused him, but little does Cal know the police are on their way. As an act of revenge, Nate turns in his father.

Honestly, this is the best thing Nate has done all season. Bravo.

Shifting over to Fezco’s house, this is the moment we’ve all been dreading.

In the previous episode, as Fezco (Angus Cloud) was getting ready to attend Lexi’s play, Custer (Tyler Chase), Faye’s (Chloe Cherry) boyfriend and now an informant for the police, showed up acting suspicious, which Ashtray (Javon Walton) picked up on.

We now know Custer was secretly recording to catch Fezco on tape, but surprisingly Faye comes to the rescue by giving Fezco a subtle gesture to shut his mouth before he incriminates himself.

I never thought I would say this, but Faye is like the missing puzzle piece Fezco never knew he needed.

Before anything could escalate, Ashtray kills Custer, making everything even more complicated. Fezco, being the caring older brother he is, has an intense heart-to-heart with Ashtray telling him to surrender, and he will take the blame.

This scene was so painful to watch you can’t help but cry, because as much as Fezco puts on this tough guy image, deep down inside you can see the real love he has for people.

With Ashtray being the beast he is, he doesn’t surrender and instead, locks himself with guns in the bathroom.

Boom! Just when we thought there was a glimmer of hope, the police bust down the front door and somehow Fezco is shot in the stomach. To take it up a notch, Ashtray dies in a shootout.

Why…just why? I am not okay. It feels like my heart has been ripped out of my chest, and I’m not even trying to be dramatic.

I am going to have to have a little chat with director, writer and executive producer Sam Levinson because this is just unacceptable.

May Ashtray rest in peace.

I wish I could tell you where we go from here, but I can’t because I don’t know. There are so many unanswered questions and things that don’t add up, but I guess we’ll have to wait for season three. See you then.