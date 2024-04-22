FOCUSDemocracy: Our Election: Films To Watch During Election Season

In the history of American film, there have always been movies made about the electoral process across every conceivable genre. Drama, comedy, action and romance all have their place in an event as emotionally charged as an election. In this list, we will take a look at five remarkable films about elections to watch and discuss for this semester’s FOCUS topic.

1. ‘The Manchurian Candidate’ (1962)

“The Manchurian Candidate” is an undeniable classic of political thrillers. The film, directed by John Frankenheimer, follows Captain Ben Marco, played by Frank Sinatra, who investigates the strange behavior of fellow soldier Sergeant Raymond Shaw, played by Laurence Harvey. Shaw has been brainwashed by Soviet and Chinese soldiers who plan to use him to assassinate a presidential candidate.

The film was released at the height of the Cold War, smack-dab in the middle of the Cuban Missile Crisis. The concept stemmed from contemporary fears of communism in the 1960s, and the film is a truly fascinating look into the heightened paranoia of the era. Not to mention, it has an incredible performance from the late great Angela Lansbury.

2. ‘Election’ (1999)

Director Alexander Payne took a stab at the electoral process in “Election,” which follows high school civics teacher Jim McAllister, played by Matthew Broderick, who sets up a star football player to run for student government president against the preppy Tracy Flick, played by Reese Witherspoon.

Despite its high school setting, “Election” is an endlessly funny satire that takes jabs at the way American elections are run, arguing that candidates will say or do anything for the slightest leg up in the pursuit of power. The film celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and is still as funny and timely as ever.

3. ‘Long Shot’ (2019)

Jonathan Levine’s “Long Shot” is certainly the broadest comedy on this list and does not necessarily have the politics of an election on its mind, but is still a worthy addition to your watchlist.

The film follows Fred Flarsky, played by Seth Rogen, an unemployed journalist who is hired as a speechwriter for Charlotte Field, played by Charlize Theron, the United States Secretary of State who is now running for president. On the campaign trail, the unlikely pair falls in love.

Anyone who is a sucker for a good romantic comedy will adore “Long Shot.” It is funny and sweet, and the chemistry between the seemingly mismatched leads is pitch perfect.

4. ‘The Ides of March’ (2011)

This stylish drama, directed by George Clooney, features an all-star cast and a dark look at the campaign process. “The Ides of March” follows Stephen Meyers, played by Ryan Gosling, the junior campaign manager for the governor of Pennsylvania Mike Morris, played by George Clooney, who is running for the Democratic presidential primary and vying for a senator’s endorsement. Stephen’s faith in Mike as a candidate is shaken by a series of secret meetings and a suspicious relationship with an intern, played by Evan Rachel Wood.

This film is unlikely to teach you anything new about the dark side of campaign politics, but the performances and the steady directorial hand of Clooney make this a riveting watch.

5. ‘All the President’s Men’ (1976)

While this film does not chronicle an election in and of itself, it chronicles the true story of the single biggest election scandal in American history: Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal.

The journalists who broke the story, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, are played here by Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford respectively. The story takes place from June 1972 to January 1973, from the break-in at the Watergate Hotel up to Nixon’s second inauguration.

The film, which was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, is a true classic of journalistic and political cinema. It is not interested in taking a stance on Nixon’s politics, but it is interested in telling the truth of his salacious actions in the pursuit of power. It is a thrilling, tense film that straightforwardly recounts history without ever sacrificing artistry.