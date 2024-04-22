“In Between It All”

You swarm my senses as if

I nestled the wrong hive.

And yet I choose to witness the

Stings colliding my heart and mind

Into one.

As if all the zeros and ones

Canceled out into X equals

Ecstasy. Or if my bowl of

Galactic Lucky Charms is

The Milky Way for someone

In between the atoms, the

Part of life we will know

Nothing about.

Through the chaotic amount

Of nothing,

I find symbolic rebounds,

Cutting into my biotic features

As a gaze in a mirror does.

You reflect my anger, my hunger,

The small hip tilt in my demeanor.

You are what makes me

Beautifully, nothing.