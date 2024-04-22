“In Between It All”

101
You swarm my senses as if
I nestled the wrong hive.
And yet I choose to witness the
Stings colliding my heart and mind
Into one.
As if all the zeros and ones
Canceled out into X equals
Ecstasy. Or if my bowl of
Galactic Lucky Charms is
The Milky Way for someone
In between the atoms, the
Part of life we will know
Nothing about.
Through the chaotic amount
Of nothing,
I find symbolic rebounds,
Cutting into my biotic features
As a gaze in a mirror does.
You reflect my anger, my hunger,
The small hip tilt in my demeanor.
You are what makes me
Beautifully, nothing.