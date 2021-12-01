Lady Gaga Kills in ‘House of Gucci’

Directed by Ridley Scott, “House Of Gucci” is based on the 2000s nonfiction book by Sara Gay Forden, which details the real-life story of the rise and fall of the Gucci dynasty.

Lady Gaga plays the role of Patrizia Reggiani, a low-income woman who manages to marry the wealthy and somewhat shy Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver. The film tells the story of how their marriage became one of the most infamous crime cases the fashion industry has seen to date.

As the film begins, the audience meets Patrizia, who encounters Maurizio at a party. The two, some way or another, hit it off and eventually get married. This is when Patrizia’s true colors start to shine through.

While Patrizia starts as an innocent, sweet woman whose only intention is to find love and be treated fairly, we soon see she may have ulterior motives when Maurizio loses his 50% share of the Gucci company after their marriage. Patrizia starts to become obsessed with gaining that 50% back for her husband and quietly waits for the right moment before committing her first crime in the movie.

Driver’s character, Maurizio, always places Patrizia above his own goals to give her a life of love. This unfortunately doesn’t last long as Patrizia makes sure Maurizio reclaims his 50% of the company back. While the characters appear to be in love with one another for the first half of the movie, both parties’ priorities are taken away from their children and are put toward money and power.

Sadly, Patrizia never regains her innocent, sweet personality, and this is shown not only in her change of character but in her change of motivation to be with her husband.

This change is seen in Patrizia’s physical appearance as well. While Lady Gaga’s character starts off wearing normal clothing and light makeup, she soon transitions into wearing extravagant clothes with darker shades of lipstick and eyeshadow, symbolizing her transition into being money-hungry.

These wardrobe changes were made possible by the costume designer of “House of Gucci,” Janty Yates, who studied the couple through past images and retellings of close friends’ stories to make well over 50 looks just for Patrizia alone.

Although it didn’t end well for her, Lady Gaga’s character is the most intriguing throughout the entirety of the film. The consistently blew my mind as these events changed the real-life Patrizia in the same way.

The movie made me question how much money and power can change someone just over the course of five years. I felt sorry for Patrizia up until the end of the film because it was evident how much she loved Maurizio until his attention went elsewhere.

Also worth adding is the movie had me laughing for a good majority of it. The inside jokes between members of the Gucci family and outside friends brought the movie together even when it was evident it was taking a turn for the worse.

While I had heard different stories growing up about the rise and downfall of the Gucci family, this movie cleared up a lot of rumors and set the story straight for a younger generation interested in the brand or the fashion world overall.

The film is slightly over two hours long, but it is sure to keep your attention throughout its entirety due to the dynamic relationships between Patrizia and the rest of the Gucci family as she chases fame and fortune.