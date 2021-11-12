Must Watch Disney+ Day Releases

Nov. 12 might seem like an ordinary day for most people, but it turns out it’s much more magical than that.

This particular date marks the day of Disney+ being released as a streaming platform for Disney lovers everywhere, and this year is its second anniversary. Two years might be a short amount of time to be around for a typical streaming platform, but the celebration is huge with the release of brand new works for subscribers to watch.

Aside from more classic films like “Enchanted” finally coming to the platform, as well as new favorites like “Jungle Cruise” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” subscribers can also look for three, new and fun short films of our animated friends at Disney, Pixar and even FOX Studios.

1. “Ciao Alberto”

This summer, Pixar released their latest film, “Luca,” a coming-of-age story about two sea monster friends exploring the human world in the fictional town of Portorosso, located on the Italian Riviera. This film has touched the hearts of both young and old with its lovable characters and beautiful story.

Now, the story continues with the new “Ciao Alberto,” which kicks off where the movie ended. With Luca and Giulia away at school, Alberto is staying in Portorosso with Giulia’s father, Massimo. Alberto is now working alongside the one-armed fisherman who he thinks is the coolest person in the world. Although it’s proven not to be easy, Alberto is determined to impress his brand new mentor and be the best fisherman ever, after Massimo, of course.

2. “Olaf Presents”

Most have heard of the snowman from the “Frozen” franchise who likes warm hugs and summertime.

Olaf has been a fan-favorite character since 2013, recently returning to the big screen in 2019 with “Frozen 2.”

Similar to scenes in “Frozen 2,” where Olaf acted out the plotlines of both movies in less than 90 seconds, “Olaf Presents” brings something similar. It is a new series of five short films where Olaf acts out and retells the stories of classic Disney movies as only he can. He will be acting out the stories of “The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin,” “The Lion King,” “Tangled” and “Moana.”

3. “The Simpsons In Plusaversary”

All fans of “The Simpsons” are aware the show has made fun of Disney countless times before the company bought FOX. We have even seen the iconic family in new shorts exclusively released on the platform like “Playdate with Destiny” and “The Good, the Bart, and the Loki.”

Just in time for Disney+ Day, this short shows the Simpsons throwing a “Plusaversary” party. We get to see them interact with many Disney characters and intellectual properties from Pixar to Star Wars. Knowing the poster shows Homer sitting in a booth with Goofy, who knows what crazy antics and jokes will be happening at this party?

If you only have a few minutes to kill for the day or don’t feel like watching the same movie for the millionth time on Disney+, it’s no problem as these shorts will be sure to make your day with a little animated magic.