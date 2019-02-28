Nintendo of America President Retires and Leaves the Company in the Hands of Bowser

The Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime uploaded a video on social media announcing his retirement on Thursday, Feb. 21, sharing a bittersweet moment with fans after working at the company for more than 15 years. Fils-Aime is set to be replaced by Doug Bowser, the senior vice president of sales and marketing of Nintendo of America — not to be confused with Bowser, the main antagonist from the Super Mario gaming franchise.

“Nintendo owns a part of my heart forever,” stated Fils-Aime in the press release. “It’s a part that is filled with gratitude – for the incredibly talented people I’ve worked with, for the opportunity to represent such a wonderful brand and most of all, to feel like a member of the world’s most positive and enduring gamer community.”

Fils-Aime continued to explain how beneficial it will be for his personal life as well.

“As I look forward to departing in both good health and good humor, this is not ‘game over’ for me, but instead ‘leveling up’ to more time with my wife, family and friends,” Fils-Aime said.

Fils-Aime started working at Nintendo in 2003 as the executive vice president of sales and marketing, and it wasn’t until 2006 that he was promoted to president and chief operating officer. Fils-Aime became a well-known celebrity in the video game community ever since he was introduced to the fanbase at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

In 2004, Fils-Aime instantly became the most iconic face of the company with his charming and charismatic personality. Under his leadership, he oversaw some of Nintendo’s biggest hits, such as “Nintendogs,” “Brain Age” and “Wii Sports,” which helped introduce millions of players to the fascinating world of video games.

The new face of the company will be Bowser starting on April 15. He started working at Nintendo in 2015 as the vice president of sales to then being promoted to senior vice president of sales and marketing. Bowser worked as an executive for Electronic Arts Inc. and recently as the vice president of global business planning. He also had various leadership roles in Asia, Latin America and the U.S. for the company Procter & Gamble.

Bowser currently oversees sales and marketing at Nintendo, which includes the Nintendo Switch, the fastest-selling video game console in only 21 months. With his new position, Bowser is making sure to keep Nintendo’s current momentum of sales going and for a seamless transition in company leadership.

“It has been my great fortune to work with and be mentored by Reggie for four years at Nintendo of America,” stated Bowser in a press release. “And rest assured, we will continue to build on his work to evolve and expand our brand, furthering Nintendo’s global mission of creating smiles. There are millions more of those to come.”

Different video game companies joined fans on social media to not only grieve but also to congratulate Fils-Aime on his retirement. Shawn Layden, former president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America, reached out to Nintendo on social media to share his gratitude for Fils-Aime.

“Reggie, thanks for all the games and your leadership in our industry. We are a better and brighter place for your wisdom and efforts. With appreciation and best wishes from all your friends @PlayStation,” wrote Layden on Twitter.

Phil Spencer, the current executive vice president of gaming at Microsoft, also reached out to Nintendo to share his adieu to his friend Fils-Aime.

“All the best to Reggie Fils-Aime on the next phase of his life and career. Great leader, industry partner and friend,” Spencer said.

Like many companies, fans and friends say farewell to the former President of Nintendo Fils-Aime. They also welcome Bowser with heartfelt messages in hopes that he keeps spreading Nintendo’s values for generations to come.