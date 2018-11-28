Rapper Playboi Carti is Bringing His ‘Neon Tour’ to the Wellmont Theater

Rapper Playboi Carti will be bringing his Neon Tour to the Wellmont Theater this Friday, Nov. 30. Playboi Carti, whose name is Jordan Terrell Carter, is currently on his 23-stop tour, from Nov. 6 to Dec. 22, in cities all across the U.S. from Seattle to Portland to Miami and to Montclair, before finishing in Houston.

The 22-year-old rapper, who is also a record producer and songwriter, has been teasing his upcoming project, “Whole Lotta Red,” with fans throughout tour stops, previewing sound bites of unreleased tracks. The 2017 “XXL Freshman” dropped his debut album, “Die Lit,” this past May, which featured 19 tracks and included star-studded features from Skepta, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Nicki Minaj, Bryson Tiller, Chief Keef, Gunna and Young Thug.

Besides rapping, Carti is known for his style, with his favorite brands being Raf Simons and Balmain. The Atlanta native considers Kanye West and A$AP Rocky as inspirations for his fashion style and has modeled for West’s Yeezy Season 5, VFiles and Drake’s OVO Lookbook.

Growing up, Carter constantly skipped classes at North Springs Charter High School in Sandy Springs, Georgia, in order to focus on his music or go to his job at H&M. In April 2017, Carti released his debut mixtape, gaining the attention of various music publications, including Complex, XXL, Pitchfork, Spin and HotNewHipHop among others, while also reaching No. 12 on the Billboard 200.

Two of the most popular singles off the mixtape were “Magnolia” and “Woke Up Like This,” a collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert, which went on to become huge fan favorites and chart-topping singles.

https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/4rJgzzfFHAVFhCSt2P4I3j

2017 was a big year for Carti as he was featured on A$AP Mob’s single “Raf” from their “Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy” album and Lana del Rey’s single “Summer Bummer” from her “Lust For Life” album. Besides “Whole Lotta Red,” Carti and fellow Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert have been teasing a collab mixtape for quite some time.

Carti’s upcoming show at the Wellmont will be his second show at the Montclair venue after having already performed on Aug. 16, 2017 as part of his Playboi Carti Tour, of which he was joined by Young Nudy and Pierre Bourne.

Carti performing a new song from Whole Lotta Red 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VozvS0Sj5y — VC * (@vlonecarti) November 7, 2018

Friday’s concert is sure to be another unforgettable night at the Wellmont with Carti heading into the show on full album mode. Carti has enough bangers to bring the venue to life, but his unreleased songs have fans desperate and eager to listen.

If you want to spend your Friday night with Carti, who will probably give fans a sneak peak of “Whole Lotta Red,” then you should be at the Wellmont.

With the fall semester nearing its end and final exams approaching, attending a concert, especially since The Wellmont Theater is so close to students, is the perfect healthy distraction. After all, going to concerts can help people live longer due to causing “happiness, contentment, productivity and self-esteem at the highest level,” according to a report by O2 and Goldsmith’s University Associate Lecturer Patrick Fagan.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. Ticket prices range from $30 to $55 and can be purchased at the Wellmont Theater’s website or at their box office, located at 5 Seymour St. in Montclair.