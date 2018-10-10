Screenwriter Tony Gilroy from ‘Rogue One’ and ‘The Bourne Identity’ to Come to Montclair State

What do George Clooney, Charlize Theron, Riz Ahmed and Edward Norton have in common? They have all worked on films written by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter and director Tony Gilroy.

Reel Montclair: Dialogue with the Screenwriter Gilroy will take place on Monday, Oct. 15, at the School of Communication and Media Presentation Hall room 1040. The event, an informal conversation with Gilroy, will take place from 7:30 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. Admission is completely free and everyone is welcome to attend.

Gilroy is best recognized for writing some of the most popular action-packed movies and award-winning dramas. Most people will be familiar with his work as the writer of the first three “Bourne” movies starring Matt Damon as well as the billion-dollar blockbuster “Rouge One: A Star Wars Story.”

Along with being a screenwriter on some of the most popular action movies, Gilroy is also an award-winning writer. The Film Institute at Montclair State University describes Gilroy as “…one of Hollywood’s most sought-after screenwriters, with additional credits that include ‘Dolores Claiborne,’ ‘The Devil’s Advocate,’ ‘The Great Wall,’ ‘Proof of Life’ and ‘State of Play.'” Every aspiring screenwriter will instantly be inspired and motivated by the wisdom Gilroy will share about his long career.

Gilroy has also had plenty of directing credits along with his long list of screenwriting projects. Most notably, Gilroy wrote and directed the Academy Award-nominated film, “Michael Clayton” starring George Clooney. After working with Clooney, Gilroy continued his impressive resume with directing and writing for Julia Roberts and Clive Owen in “Duplicity.” All the future filmmakers at Montclair State University will want to attend Gilroy’s event to learn about how he got to where he is today.

Montclair State students are already excited about Gilroy’s event, including filmmaking senior David Amutah. When asked about his expectations for the event, Amutah said he was excited for many reasons.

“As a screenwriter myself, I’ve always appreciated Tony’s ability to balance his stylized writing with his commitment to traditional structure,” Amutah said. “I’m also impressed with his ability to move the story forward and keep an audience engaged, even across different genres.”

Reel Montclair: Dialogue with the Screenwriter Tony Gilroy is an event that cannot be missed. Gilroy has plenty of insight from his screenwriting and directing career to share with all of Montclair State students and residents.

“Those in attendance can expect to learn from a true master of the screenplay and someone with a deep reverence for the form,” Amutah said.