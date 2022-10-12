Season Two of ‘The D’Amelio Show’ Falls Flat

For all my influencers out there, TikTok sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are back with season two of their Hulu series, “The D’Amelio Show.”

In case you didn’t tune in—I don’t blame you—season one zeroed in on the struggles the sisters faced while transitioning from their quiet, suburban life to overnight Hollywood stardom. The internet’s toxic energy played a huge part in prompting viewers to grow sympathy for them.

And with season two making its entry, it’s safe to say nothing has changed except for the fact that it’s a failed attempt of “The Kardashians.”

Now that we’re midway through the season, I wish I could sit here and say the first four episodes were all unique and shined a light on different aspects of their lives, but when I tell you it’s like sitting and watching your clothes in the washing machine spin 20,000 times in the same exact direction—it’s that boring and I’m not even exaggerating.

All the episodes thus far discuss one of three things: Charli’s secret singing career, moving out and Dixie’s breakup with everyone’s TikTok crush, Noah Beck.

There isn’t much to discuss other than that. The moving out aspect happened to be the most comical thing, believe it or not. You have a 17-year-old, at the time, and a 20-year-old casually touring 5.5 million-dollar mansions. Let that sink in.

I understand that the rise to fame, especially overnight, isn’t easy as it comes with many ugly truths, but if you’re trying to get viewers to sympathize with you, this is the wrong route to take.

It’s just very inconsistent, impractical and not entertaining, but as a viewer, you can’t help but laugh because it’s a pure mess.

To make matters worse, each scene felt like it was 25 minutes long. As a viewer, you can tell the producers kept asking the same exact questions but in a million different ways. It’s one of those situations where one knows they should cut off the conversation, but the other just feels it’s necessary to continue it.

The cherry on top is the insert of their parents, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, whose opinions just add to the repetitive cycle.

The showrunners might as well have turned it into a documentary, but even then, I have yet to see a documentary with scenes that long.

And at this point, if you’re struggling to write a 10-page paper, take notes from this series because they seem to be the masterminds at it.

Even though the reality series has practically no depth or clear purpose (something the showrunners need to figure out IF it gets renewed), I do commend the family for putting their lives out in the open. No one ever said it was a walk in the park to have cameras on you 24/7, especially at such young ages.

If you’re a D’Amelio stan, then you might find more in this series to enjoy. But one thing’s for sure, it’s lacking the necessary ingredients to even reach the status of “The Kardashians.”