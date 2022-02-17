Student Artist Profile: Andy Cook

Andy Cook is a force to be reckoned with. The Montclair State University freshman filmmaking major has already accomplished what some only aspire to do.

Cook’s creative and hardworking nature was the foundation for the creation of his YouTube channel, eclippz.

Eclippz has amassed over 35,000 subscribers with Cook’s comedic videos and streams. Since 2016, the year of its creation, eclippz has garnered 977,921 views across all videos posted.

Cook detailed what he loves most about creating content and crafting ideas.

“[I love] comedy videos where I just mess with people or make myself look stupid,” Cook said. “I love when people make fanfictions about me, and I make videos about it.”

You read that right. People actually write intricate fanfiction about eclippz.

“People have made three fanfictions about [another YouTuber and I] getting married,” Cook said.

Along with being in off-putting fanfiction, Cook has also found himself in drama with disgraced YouTube star Carson King, also known as CallMeCarson.

“He’s aware of my existence,” Cook said. “He’s called me annoying because I make fun of him for stuff he did in the past.”

Cook has even released merchandise with the meme that started this all, “No Carson.”

He has designed and released a series of merchandise for his brand [ctRl]. He includes hoodies, shirts, hats and even a tote bag in his catalog.

“In 2019, I was watching Tyler, the Creator [perform] at his festival, and he was talking about his brand, Golf Wang,” Cook said. “Then I went, ‘I could start my own [brand], that would be so crazy.’ I launched in October 2020.”

Cook, who also records music, revealed his plans for [ctRl]’s next drop, which intertwines his albums and his brand.

“I have this record I’m working on right now, ‘f1n4l f4nt4sy,'” Cook said. “It comes out in April. Every album, I do a collection for my brand.”

Cook is extremely hardworking. He manages college, a brand, a YouTube channel and music all at once. It’s easy to say he makes a lot of sacrifices for success.

“I spend five or six hours a day working, editing videos, doing music,” Cook said. “I’m not a party-goer. I just love doing what I do, and I’d much rather spend my time doing something that I love.”

As a freshman studying for a BFA in film and television, Cook detailed how Montclair State and the student body have helped him further his progress.

“I met a lot of people here who have helped me film things with my videos,” Cook said. “I also love the access to New York City.”

One of Cook’s friends and biggest supporters at school is Ian Kean, a freshman film and television major.

“[Cook] was probably one of the first friends I made when I got to campus,” Kean said. “I consider him to be one of my closest friends today. He’s hilarious, has a solid work ethic and is just overall a pretty easy-going guy.”

Cook has even become friends with one of his own subscribers at Montclair State, Peter Di Prospero, a fellow freshman filmmaking major.

“When I first found out about [Cook’s] YouTube channel, I was shocked to see that I was already subscribed to him,” Di Prospero said.

Now that he knows him better, Di Prospero was able to add insight.

“He wakes up every day at 5 a.m. and works until midnight,” Di Prospero said. “He has a fantastic mindset and puts his heart into everything he does.”

Cook has done a lot since September, so what’s next for someone who has already achieved so much?

“In the future, I [want to] be in New York City and continuing what I do now,” Cook said. “I [want to] make films someday. It would be cool to direct my own thing, be shown in a theater and then people that know me online go and see it.”

The Bergen County, New Jersey native has big dreams for himself. Cook is on a path that will only continue to bring him closer to the top.