Student Artist Profile: Kevin Wang

Kevin Wang is a sophomore in the BFA musical theater program here at Montclair State University. He is currently in Montclair State’s production of “The Full Monty.” When he is not honing his craft as a singer, dancer and actor, he enjoys listening to music, trying new foods and working out. For Wang, art is a vision that can be defined emotionally, visually or physically.

Q: Describe your background as a performer.

A: I started performing in a public middle school called M.S. 74 in Bayside Queens, New York for two summers. I was accepted to attend the vocal program at Summer Arts Institute – Frank Sinatra High School. I attended Fiorello H. Laguardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts – The ‘Fame’ School. As a vocal major, I found my true love for musical theater doing a production of ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ Outside of school, I was also a part of a theater program called Kidz Theater and the credits were ‘The Music Man,’ ‘Bye Bye Birdie,’ ‘South Pacific’ and many more.

Q: How has the BFA Program in Musical Theatre cultivated you as an artist?

A: I believe that Montclair [State] has its own strengths in teaching and mentoring students within the program. I feel that within a year I have definitely improved in all aspects of performing. I would say that I realize it’s the amount of work you put in. Everything is laid out to you within the program, like the courses given and the opportunities to put on a show. It is all on you whether you decide to put in the work to better your craft and improve.

Q: Who has been your biggest supporter?

A: My biggest supporters would be my friends and family. My friends throughout my life have inspired me to push myself and become greater than I am. Many have already started booking professional shows. I find that amazing that at an age like mine, one could be already considered a working professional. My family has also been a huge factor, constantly supporting me since middle school, and it’s very inspiring how they let me do what I love. Shout out to Mom.

Q: What are your plans post graduation?

A: Hopefully to book a show, but everyone has their own journey and sometimes patience is key. A national tour or Broadway is the definite goal. Once I get to a certain age, I want to give back to the community by teaching or choreographing. Definitely stay within the arts.

Q: Is there a quote or motto you live by?

A: A quote or motto I live by would be to ‘Be yourself.’ I believe that to be unique in your own way definitely shows others that you are not afraid to be different. Sometimes being ‘weird’ may not be such a bad thing. Everyone is different in their own way. Never be ashamed to embrace who you are. Be yourself.