Student Artist Profile: Marley Goudie

Marley Goudie is a freshman illustration and animation major at Montclair State University. She is an artist who specializes in drawing. She has also published a children’s book with original artwork and writing. Goudie spoke with The Montclarion Editor-in-Chief Haley Wells about her artistic inspirations and her published book.

Q: How did you get into art?

A: I’ve been doing it as long as I can remember. I didn’t have cable when I was a kid, so I think I needed something to spend time on. My mom was an artist and my grandpa’s an artist, so I think it just kind of was something that came naturally.

Q: How would you describe your artistic style?

A: I like to use a lot of graphic lines and smooth lines and bright colors and things like that.

Q: What are usually the subjects of your art?

A: Definitely mostly people. I think they’re the funnest to draw because there’s so many things a person can do.

Q: What inspires your artwork?

A: I usually draw people, and I think that’s because I like people-watching. People will be doing something in the moment, and it’s kind of like a candid where they look like they’re having fun or it’s something they’re thinking. There’s a lot of interesting mannerisms a person can do, so it’s always interesting to draw a person because it can be new every time.

Q: What kind of writing do you do as well?

A: Well, the first thing I got published was a kid’s book. It was very lighthearted and had a simple message. I’m working on something that’s more of a comedy for [millennials and Generation Z] right now. It’s got, like, some darker themes but for the most part, it’s lighthearted.

Q: Can you describe the children’s book you published?

A: It’s called ‘Outside the Box.’ I did it for a scholarship for the B’nai B’rith [Diverse Minds Writing Challenge]. Basically, it’s a story about letting kids grow up playing with what they want to play with, whether it be stereotypically a boy or a girl’s toy. It’s important to their developmental time to find out who they are, and it’s not healthy if you just keep that down.

Q: Do you have any plans to publish more books?

A: Yes. Maybe not necessarily typed books and things like that, but more like web comics and graphic novels and things like that. Maybe more kid’s books because, obviously since I’m an artist and I like drawing pictures, I think that’s definitely something I want to have a lot of in whatever I write.

Q: How do you hope Montclair State will help further your artistic goals?

A: Montclair [State] has an access to a lot of computers and stuff, [which are] really helpful for learning animation and things. They have really top quality stuff that the professionals use in the real field, so I’m hoping that I get a chance to use the things and develop my skills before I go out into the real world so I have some experience.

Q: What are your plans for after you graduate college?

A: I want to try and live in New York City and work as a freelance artist or work as a storyboard artist under some kind of company that does movies or TV shows or something like that.

Q: Where can students view your work?

A: They can see it on Instagram. I have the start of a website, but most of the time I post on Instagram. I post under a pseudonym, @themetalhiro.