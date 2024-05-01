The 2024 Summer Movie Preview

As the semester winds down and the multiplexes open up, let us take a deep dive into some of the most interesting and exciting new films of summer 2024!

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ (May 10)

Wes Ball’s continuation of the “Planet of the Apes” reboot series, set three centuries after 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes,” is sure to be a visual marvel and hopefully living up to the legacy of the films that proceed it. The film stars Owen Teague as Noa, a descendent of Caesar, who finds himself at odds with a ruthless ape king who has perverted the teachings of Caesar to rule with an iron fist.

‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ (May 24)

Legendary director George Miller tells the origin of Furiosa, the breakout star of his Academy Award-winning masterpiece “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Anya Taylor-Joy takes over as Furiosa, previously played by Charlize Theron. 45 years after the collapse of society, a young Furiosa is taken from her home. She journeys across the Wasteland to return to the Green Place of Many Mothers and exact her revenge on her captor, the villainous Warlord Dementus, played by an unrecognizable Chris Hemsworth.

‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ (June 7)

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence team up for yet another installment in the “Bad Boys” franchise. In the new film, an investigation by detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, played by Smith and Lawrence respectively, into the corruption of the Miami Police Department leads to the pair being framed. Now fugitives, the pair must work outside the law to clear their names and save the day.

‘The Watchers’ (June 7)

The directorial debut of Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of famed “Sixth Sense” director M. Night Shyamalan, features an intriguing premise right in line with her father’s best work. The film follows a young artist, played by Dakota Fanning, who finds herself stranded deep in an Irish forest. She finds shelter, only to discover that she has become the captive of mysterious creatures that watch her each night.

‘Inside Out 2’ (June 14)

Kelsey Mann’s sequel to Pixar’s acclaimed 2015 film “Inside Out” releases this summer. The new film follows Riley as she becomes a teenager and navigates all of the new emotions that come with growing up. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust and Fear, played by Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Liza Lapira and Tony Hale respectively, are joined by Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment, played by Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos and Paul Walter Hauser, respectively.

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ (June 28)

Michael Sarnoski’s latest film is a prequel to the smash hit “A Quiet Place” franchise, taking place, as the title suggests, on day one of the alien invasion. The prequel follows Sam, played by Lupita Nyong’o, a woman who must try to survive the bloodthirsty creatures in New York City, the city that never sleeps.

‘MaXXXine’ (July 5)

The third film in Ti West’s “X” trilogy jumps ahead to Los Angeles in the 1980s. Maxine Minx, played by Mia Goth, is now an established adult film star after surviving the massacre in “X,” and wants to get her career off the ground as a true star by auditioning for a horror movie. But now, she must evade the “Night Stalker,” a serial killer tracking down and killing young actresses.

‘Fly Me To The Moon’ (July 12)

This romantic comedy, directed by Greg Berlanti, is set during the “Space Race” of the 1960s as NASA tries to garner public support for a trip to the moon. In desperation, they hire marketing specialist Kelly Jones, played by Scarlett Johansson, to clean up their act and make it a source of American pride. She butts heads with Cole Davis, a no-nonsense astronaut, but their relationship blooms as the tide turns for NASA.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ (July 26)

The first R-rated project by Marvel Studios and the long-awaited bridging of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Fox X-Men films is almost here. Wade Wilson, played by Ryan Reynolds, is pulled from a quiet life of retirement by the Time Variance Authority and informed that he must save his corner of the multiverse with the help of Wolverine, played once more by Hugh Jackman. This film, from “Free Guy” director Shawn Levy, is sure to be a love letter to an iconic era of superhero cinema.



‘It Ends With Us’ (August 9)

An adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s 2016 bestseller, director Justin Baldoni brings the story of Lily Bloom to life. Lily, played by Blake Lively, is a woman who grew up in an abusive home and must try to navigate her own life without continuing the cycle of violence of her youth. The film tackles a heavy subject matter and hopefully handles it with the delicacy and care that such a story would require.



‘Trap’ (August 9)

Like father, like daughter: M. Night Shyamalan has a film of his own out this summer. His film follows a man who takes his daughter to a concert in the heart of Philadelphia, and discovers the entire concert is a trap set up to catch a serial killer known as “The Butcher.” The only catch? He is the Butcher. Little else is known about the film, but as an M. Night Shyamalan film, it is sure to have its share of twists and turns.



‘Alien: Romulus’ (August 16)

As the 45th anniversary of Ridley Scott’s classic science-fiction horror approaches, we look ahead to “Alien: Romulus,” a new take from “Don’t Breathe” director Fede Alvarez. The film, set between the 1979 original and its 1986 sequel “Aliens,” follows a group of space colonists who come face to face with a Xenomorph, the most terrifying life form in the universe.