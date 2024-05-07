How to Make Shrimp Ceviche

Who doesn’t enjoy a delicious, home-cooked meal?

In the Ecuadorian culture, it is a delight to enjoy an authentic, savory delicacy called ceviche. It is traditionally served for holidays or any occasion — either way, once I see ceviche I know I’m in for a treat!

The history behind this popular delicacy is that it is a coastal/ethnic dish that found its way from the city of Manabi to Quito. The ingredients, such as lemon, orange, onion and cilantro came from the Spaniards. The dish continued to evolve to reflect the culinary cultures of each territory.

Ecuador celebrates many well-known meals, but this recipe is by far the best. When it is served, you will see many go in for seconds since it is so delicious. Most Ecuadorians incorporate rice or popcorn into this dish, but it can work with whatever you like.

Ingredients:

Frozen shrimp (Around 1 pound or as many as you want)

Red onion

Tomato (1 or 2)

1/2 teaspoon of Salt

Cilantro

Olive oil

Ketchup

Orange juice

2-3 lemon/lime

(Optional: mustard)

Steps:

First, wash and dry the shrimps well, before deveining and removing all tails. Make sure the shrimp are dry. Next, take a cooking pan and set the heat to low to cook the shrimp for around 1-2 minutes with a small amount of olive oil. Bring shrimp to a broth and drain off excess.

Next, grab a large bowl and add the shrimp. Dice one or two tomatoes. Grab and thinly cut one onion and chop cilantro to add more flavor. Next, add olive oil, sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon salt, and incorporate a lot of ketchup. Combine all ingredients in the bowl.

Mix everything well and add orange juice (using a separate spoon, you can taste and determine whether to add more orange juice). Cut up lemon/lime and squeeze it with a juicer. Here comes the fun part — taste tasting! Taste test with a spoon and add more ketchup (if needed). Mix bowl well again. If necessary, add more ketchup/lemon juice/salt/orange juice/salt. Now that the ceviche is ready, serve it to your guests or family with popcorn, rice or plantain chips. Happy eating!