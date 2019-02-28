The 91st Academy Awards Proved to be an Entertaining Night

From Melissa McCarthy in a rabbit-clad robe and a leaping Spike Lee, to Keegan-Michael Key’s flying entrance, the 2019 Oscars turned out to be a memorable evening.

This was the first ceremony to not have a host since the infamous 1989 Academy Awards, and there was much concern centered around this. Surprisingly, being host-less was not a problem at all. The show began with a hilarious introduction given by the talented Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who all gave the show an energetic start.

The first award of the night was given to Regina King for her amazing supporting performance in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” King gave an emotional speech and thanked her supporting mother who sat teary-eyed in the audience.

Helen Mirren and Jason Momoa, an unlikely yet interesting pairing, both dressed in pink, presented the award for best documentary to “Free Solo,” followed by an enthusiastic bellow of support from Momoa. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” won best animated feature film and Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” won best foreign film.

“Black Panther” managed to nab two back-to-back awards for production design and costume design, making Ruth Carter and Hannah Beachler the first black women to ever win in these categories. Ludwig Goransson also won for best score for “Black Panther,” giving the Marvel film a total of three wins.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences recently announced that the winners for best cinematography, film editing, short films and makeup and hairstyling would be awarded during the commercial breaks of the show. Soon after, the Academy changed their minds due to backlash.

Cuaron received an Oscar for cinematography for “Roma,” best editing was given to “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Skin” took home the Oscar for best short film and Pixar’s “Bao” won best animated short film. All of these awards were graciously accepted by the winners on stage.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper gave a passionate live performance of “Shallow” from “A Star is Born,” and the song ended up winning the award for best song, gifting Gaga with her first Oscar.

Olivia Colman won best actress for “The Favourite,” surprising many who expected Glenn Close to win after her seven Oscar nominations. Colman gave a memorably hilarious speech, thanking Gaga and promising her children at home, “This is not gonna happen again.”

Gary Oldman and Allison Janney presented the award for best actor, which was given to Rami Malek for his performance as Freddy Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Malek thanked his mother who was sitting in the audience and his late father.

Malek proudly said, “I am the son of immigrants from Egypt. I am a first generation American.”

Mahershala Ali unsurprisingly won best supporting actor for “Green Book,” and the film won for best original screenplay and shockingly took home the Oscar for best picture. Spike Lee, who proved to be unenthusiastic for the success of “Green Book” won his first Oscar for best adapted screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman,” jumping into the arms of the presenter, Samuel L. Jackson.

What began as a show filled with skepticism and uncertainty before the night even started, the 91st Academy Awards turned into a ceremony of laughs, surprises, emotions and recognition for excellence in the art of filmmaking.

There was so much that could have gone wrong for the night, and even if some might disagree with the Academy’s decisions for some awards, this year’s Oscars was definitely an enjoyable one. If the Academy ends up using a host for next year, although I think the show went perfectly fine without one, I hope they give Amy Poehler, Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph a call.