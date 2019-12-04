The Jonas Brothers ‘Burn Up’ the Prudential Center in Hometown Show

The Jonas Brothers, an iconic trio, have come back to New Jersey for their first big show in their home state since 2012. After a seven year hiatus, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas decided to revive the band and embark on a tour featuring all new music.

After coming to Madison Square Garden for two sold out shows in August, the brothers added another leg to the tour. This time, they stopped at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, only 20 miles from their hometown of Wyckoff, New Jersey.

The brothers came out playing “Rollercoaster,” the most popular song on their most recent album, “Happiness Begins.” Nick, Joe and Kevin were all smiles as they walked onto the hometown stage, being greeted by exhilarated fans of all ages. There were barely any phones in sight as the fans were in awe of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

While they still performed nostalgic songs from older albums, their new music was explosive. The brothers went from playing songs from their new album such as “Only Human” and “Strangers,” to major throwbacks like “Lovebug” and “Year 3000.”

After playing “Rollercoaster,” they jumped into their iconic song “S.O.S,” from their self-titled album “Jonas Brothers.” Fans sang along as they went back to “Happiness Begins” with the tracks “Cool” and “Only Human,” and then right back to the throwbacks with “That’s Just the Way We Roll” and “Fly With Me.”

The constant jump between their multitude of albums allowed every type of fan to be entertained by the Jonas Brothers. Whether it was a fan that has been listening to them since 2008, or one that just got into their music when “Happiness Begins” was released, the music was enjoyable for everyone.

The venue was set up to be as interactive as possible and the Jonas Brothers had two stages. The main stage had two long walkways on either side, allowing the brothers to get close to fans and serenade them with songs. The second stage was smaller on the opposite side of the arena, which was a real treat for fans that got far away seats.

The smaller stage came into play in the middle of the concert, where the Jonas Brothers jammed their way through a walkway in the middle of the crowd. As they sang “Used to Be,” “Hesistate” and “Gotta Find You,” the Jonas Brothers were lifted up into the air, overseeing all of their admiring fans.

The brothers took song requests from the New Jersey crowd and performed a song called “Jersey” about their roots here. This was where the Jonas Brothers could connect with their state and hometown fans, their smiles big as they sang their hearts out to their home state.

There were even special editions made to the concert, including songs from Nick and Joe Jonas’ solo albums such as “Jealous” and “Cake By the Ocean.” The two brothers sang each other’s songs together, giving the fans a brotherly bond that completed the concert.

The crowd was especially sentimental when the Jonas Bothers played “When You Look Me in the Eyes.” This song has been known to be a tearjerker since its release in 2007, and the whole arena was engulfed in camera lights and swaying arms.

The medley of throwback songs like “Mandy,” “Paranoid” and “Play My Music” was the most unexpected part of the concert, taking several throwbacks and mashing them up into a single song that fans were able to jump and dance to.

The Jonas Brothers then played an encore of “Sucker” and “Burnin’ Up” to conclude a performance that could not be topped.

The Jonas Brothers New Jersey reunion show was not one to miss, with the fans being electrified by the brothers throughout the whole performance.