‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Does Not Live Up To Taylor Swift’s Stature

Global superstar Taylor Swift dropped a new album on April 19 entitled “The Tortured Poets Department.”

I would say I am one of the lucky Swifties because I got broken up with on the same day Swift dropped her album, presumably so I could get the full experience. Sadly, I regret to inform you all that I did not love this album like I thought I would, and that honestly hurts the most.

However, I did not hate it and I truly believe that critics and people who tweet too much are not giving Swift a fair shot. I honestly think the world despises successful women and want to tear them down.

Every celebrity has their haters, but when it comes to successful women, it is astronomical how different they are treated from their male peers. For instance, people are complaining all of Swift’s music sounds the same as if Ed Sheeran or Shawn Mendes have not had the same sound for over a decade.

And you are not a part of the problem if you just simply do not like the album. I will be honest, I feel similar, but I do not think it is as bad as many are making it out to be.

Overall, the album is focused on lyricism and poetry rather than the production. I also think this one was not for the fans, the general public or to make a smash hit and chart for weeks. I think this truly was a form of therapy for her and I think Swift made this one for herself.

This is a perfect blend of her other albums “Midnights” and “Folklore.” It has similar lyricism and production to both, so if you love those albums you will probably love this one too.

This album does have a few lyrics that make you physically cringe when you listen; sorry, but “I scratch your head, you fall asleep / Like a tattooed Golden Retriever” got me.

“The Tortured Poets Department’s” lyrics are trying to replicate “Folklore’s,” but I feel she fell short on this album. “Folklore” is, in my eyes, a perfect album.

However, this album just is not a good example of Swift’s strongest trait, her writing. Nothing in this album compares to her own “Dear John” and that is a song she wrote when she was just twenty years old.

I feel like Swift’s best songs on the album are “Fortnight,” “So Long, London” and “But Daddy I Love Him.” Especially “But Daddy I Love Him,” but mostly because it is very reminiscent of her iconic album “Red’s” sound.

I think what this album suffers from the most is that the lyrics are way too specific to Swift’s life. I feel like I cannot casually listen to any of the songs without thinking about Matty Healy, and I really do not like thinking about Matty Healy.

I have always loved Swift’s storytelling, especially in “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault),” and I know that is also pretty specific, but I feel like I am reading someone’s diary rather than listening to music.

As stated earlier, this feels more like an album for Swift than the general public and that is okay, but I would not be surprised if this album drastically drops in streams due to its lack of replayability.

And you are probably thinking about its record-breaking debut on Spotify and how it garnered 313 million streams in its first day on the platform. But just think about how many people tuned in to see what she said about her exes or to see if it was good or not. I do not see the album maintaining record-breaking numbers for very long.

Another issue I have with the album is the track “thanK you aIMee.” It’s not confirmed by Swift, but based on the title, it is probably about Kim Kardashian whom Swift famously feuded with almost a decade ago. Swift survived the backlash, made a comeback album that already addressed the feud and became one of the biggest artists in the industry right now. So, why is she still singing about Kardashian?

But overall, it is not a bad album from Swift by any means. It just does not stand out in her discography, which I feel is similar to “Midnights.” This album is just kind of there, which is a bummer.

Overall, I would give this album a solid six out of ten. It is not bad, but it is nothing special, just a little above average.

So, would I recommend taking a listen to “The Tortured Poets Department”? Absolutely. It is not for me, but it could be for you.