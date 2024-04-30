Search our Archives!

Denim Day 2024: Mind the Gaps, Move Forward

by Allen Macaraeg
On Wednesday, April 24, Montclair State University’s Office of Social Justice and Diversity (OSJD) hosted “Denim Day 2024: Mind the Gaps, Move Forward” in honor of April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The event, which was dedicated to acknowledging the gaps present within the criminal justice system, was supported by over 30 local organizations and on-campus partners.

The OSJD provided students with the opportunity to educate themselves about the resources available to them regarding sexual assault including the Student Health Center, the University Police Department, the Montclair State Global Center on Human Trafficking and many more.

Na'Dree Stewart, MC for the day. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Representatives of Text Power Telling. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Adela Caceres, Director of the Office for Social Justice and Diversity, offering words of support to everyone in need. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Person speaking to representatives from After-School All-Stars, a nonprofit dedicated to closing the opportunity gap for low-income youth. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Person speaking to a representative of Daughta Speaks, the first black queer college student organization in New Jersey. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Dr. Dawn Soufleris, Vice President for Student Development and Campus Life. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

The table of Montclair State's Art Society, where students got to design their own tote bags. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Stephanie Spitz, Department Administrator in the Department of Art & Design, and renowned poet. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

People laughing together. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

The Denim Day event also included a walk around campus to show solidarity and support for victims of sexual assault.

People leading the walk of solidarity around campus. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

People dancing in front of their table. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Supporters of Denim Day posing with Rocky. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

