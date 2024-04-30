On Wednesday, April 24, Montclair State University’s Office of Social Justice and Diversity (OSJD) hosted “Denim Day 2024: Mind the Gaps, Move Forward” in honor of April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The event, which was dedicated to acknowledging the gaps present within the criminal justice system, was supported by over 30 local organizations and on-campus partners.

The OSJD provided students with the opportunity to educate themselves about the resources available to them regarding sexual assault including the Student Health Center, the University Police Department, the Montclair State Global Center on Human Trafficking and many more.

The Denim Day event also included a walk around campus to show solidarity and support for victims of sexual assault.