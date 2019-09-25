The Wellmont Theater Partners with Mental Health Organization to Combat Suicide

The Wellmont Theater announced their partnership with the Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris Inc. (MHA) on Aug. 28, to honor National Suicide Prevention Month this September.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in youth ages 15-24, making it an important issue for students. The goal for the venue is to work with the organization to raise money and provide resources for those affected by mental health related issues.

Assistant feature editor Teresa M. Gomez interviewed the director of artist and customer relation at the Wellmont Theater, Carly Wolfson.

Q: The Wellmont Theater’s partnership with the Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris Inc. was created to help prevent suicide and raise awareness for September’s National Suicide Prevention Month. What is the overall goal and outcome of this amazing partnership?

A: Symptoms of mental illness are prevalent throughout the entertainment industry, as well as the demographic of our concert-going patrons. During the month of September, we’ll have resources and information regarding suicide prevention at our events. We think it’s important to shine a light on this important issue and let the community know where they can find help.

Q: Throughout September, audience members will have access to suicide prevention resources. Specifically, what kind of resources are there?

A: Free materials will be handed out in the lobby at September shows from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA) and the MHA. This includes a suicide resource calendar, toolkit for high schools and prevention and assessment wallet cards. Members of the MHA, located on S. Fullerton Ave., will also be available to talk with at select shows.

Q: Will any interested parties have the opportunity to access these resources after September?

A: Free resources are available to request on SAMSHA’s website. I also encourage the local community and students to reach our directly to our wonderful partners at the MHA at 973-509-9777 or info@mhaessexmorris.org.

Q: Where specifically can people go to donate?

A: Donations can be made in our lobby at shows, at our box office or added to your ticket purchase online through Ticketmaster.

Q: Why is it important to end the stigma surrounding mental health?

A: It creates a toxic environment. Many people suffering from mental illness stay silent and do not seek help and treatment because of shame and fear. We must act to change this with compassion.

For more information, visit www.wellmonttheater.com and donate. The Wellmont Theater will be making $1 contributions for tickets purchased through Ticketmaster and the MHA will match a portion of the proceeds.