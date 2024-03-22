Welcome to The Last Dinner Party

Upon the release of The Last Dinner Party’s debut album, “Prelude to Ecstasy,” the United Kingdom band began to make a name for themselves in the states. The group’s refreshing take on rock, indie and classical music leaves a door ajar for a new band to take center stage.

The band is made up of Abigail Morris (lead vocals), Georgia Davies (bass), Aurora Nishevci (keyboard), Lizzie Mayland (guitar), and Emily Roberts (flute). Some of the bandmates met in London before starting university, connecting through music as well as queer literature.

Upon seeing the band in November 2023, The Last Dinner Party had only released three songs publicly: “Sinner,” “My Lady Of Mercy” and their biggest hit so far, “Nothing Matters.” The band’s feminine brutishness makes them not only a unique sound, but an electric group to watch live. Their voices are paired with exquisite ball gowns and crowns made of earthy materials, all while rocking platform combat boots.

While The Last Dinner Party had already toured parts of the United States, as well as the UK, they got most of their recent exposure after opening for Hozier on his “Unreal Unearth” tour, where they performed at 12 shows in the UK.

After replaying the group’s same three songs on repeat for four months, the band finally released their debut album, “Prelude to Ecstasy,” on Feb. 2nd.

The album opens with “Burn Alive,” which is a striking song about addiction and self destruction. The message does not take away from the music, however, the tempo is upbeat during the chorus with dramatic twists and turns that reflect the reality of the message, while keeping the song memorable.

Leading into track three, “Caesar on a TV Screen” reflects the reality of toxic masculinity in history as well as current day. The song depicts the band turning into men, more specifically, Julias Caesar, and all of the things they would do if this was the case.

“When I put on that suit, I don’t have to stay mute, I can talk all the time ’cause my shoulders are wide,” Morris sings.

Another stand out song, and my personal favorite, is found in track four. “Feminine Urge” is a wildly cathartic song, with a blend of indie and rock intertwined with powerful lyrics.

“Do you feel like a man when I can’t talk back? Do you want me or do you want control,” Morris sings.

The rageful, screamable lyrics make for a perfect song to dance along to, with meaning behind its purpose. The group’s use of instruments makes their songs feel classical underneath their more modern sound, making for an exciting sound that is always evolving.

Track eight is The Last Dinner Party’s second released song, “Sinner.” This song is nothing if not catchy. “I wish I knew you, before it felt like a sin.” These lyrics represent temptation and desire, a theme that is very prevalent from the 1800s and past history. The lyrics play off of this by repeating the phrase “felt like a sin” throughout the piece.

“Nothing Matters” is the second to last song on the album, as well as the group’s first publicly released song. This song is how The Last Dinner Party closes out their performances, reminding the crowd that at the end of the day, nothing matters. This song represents the group’s personalities, all while having a cheeky twist on the phrase as well, relating the song back to open relationships and one night stands. The Last Dinner Party’s fanbase took to this song quickly because of its catchy chorus and vulnerability.

The band has no shame in their lyrics. Their words hold honesty and secrets, allowing their audiences not only to connect to them but relate deeper than a surface level. As they begin their second world tour, The Last Dinner Party knows they are only on their first course and their entire career lies ahead of them.