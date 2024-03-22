11 Game Winning Streak Snapped by Stevens

The Red Hawks suffered their first loss in 11 games on Sunday afternoon against Stevens with the final score of the game being 14-6 as Montclair State University did not look like themselves.

Graduate student pitcher Patrick Cuccurullo took the mound for the Red Hawks and got off to a strong start. Other than the one hit he allowed to junior Eli Somers of Stevens, he forced three fly outs to get out of the inning.

The bottom of the first for Montclair State was an interesting one to say the least. After the first two outs coming rather quickly, an error and a dropped third strike allowed the Red Hawks two runners on base. Junior catcher Matt Shuhet would come up to the dish and he crushed one to deep right field.

Unfortunately for him and Montclair State, as he was rounding the bases the umpires overturned the home run, bringing him back to the plate where he would need to come through yet again. Shuhet responded with an RBI double which put the team up 1-0.

This would be the only time that the Red Hawks held the lead during the rest of the game as Stevens quickly responded back in the top of the second. Senior Frank Tonina would drive a single to left to tie the game at one a piece.

Stevens from here on out would begin their scoring frenzy. In the top of the third inning they put up three runs on three hits, an error and a sacrifice fly. Cuccurullo had to be taken out half-way through due to an apparent injury and sophomore Michael Todaro would take his place, stopping the bleeding there.

Stevens had another big inning in the top of the seventh where they put up another three runs on a sacrifice fly along with a two-run double by senior Kieran O’Brien. Besides these two massive innings, Stevens was able to put up runs in seven out of the nine innings which played a major role in their win.

It was an uncharacteristic day for Montclair State as they struggled for much of the game and were not able to get their offense going.

“They’re a good team and they play a tough schedule,” head coach Dave Lorber said. “They had a couple good arms throw against us today. I thought we struck a few balls well but it just didn’t fall. And then the moment got away and then it got into the lull of the game. Their guy did a good job. He spotted up a couple pitches and we took some wrong swings in positive counts. We didn’t get it done so that is just where we are at. Baseball.”

Montclair State put up three runs in the last inning when it was all said and done to make the score a little more respectable. However, it was just too late as Stevens closed out their ninth victory of the year.

The Red Hawks will get another opportunity on Wednesday afternoon when they go up against Drew University who are currently 7-6. It should be a good matchup and with it only Montclair State’s second loss of the season, they are not going anywhere.

This team has a bright future ahead of them and has the ability to make a deep playoff push once that part of the season rolls around.

“One game never defines a season,” Lorber said. “One game never defines a team. This is the best start in school history and we are coming off that 12-2. Sometimes you don’t get it done and today we didn’t get it done but the beauty of it is Wednesday we get to go back out and play again.”