Burger Station: Clifton’s Flavor Haven

Amidst the hustle and bustle of Route 46, there is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered on the threshold of culinary delight. Nestled in the heart of Clifton, Burger Station promises the beginning of a cooking sensation. Join me as we explore the choices, atmosphere, design, cleanliness, cost and overall dining experiences that await within the walls of this incredible eatery.

Upon entering Burger Station, one is immediately struck by the inviting ambiance of the structure of the place. The nice gray brick walls mesh perfectly with a clean wooden floor and a grill viewable to customers’ eyes. Although the space is tight, the place’s layout makes the best of what it has to offer. Its ample seating and vibrant tone make it an ideal spot for any dining experience.

Now, let us dive into the heart of any dining adventure- the menu. Burger Station pushes itself ahead of the competition, offering a diverse selection of options that go beyond your typical burger joint provisions. From classic beef burgers to exotic, creative creations, there is something to satisfy every creation.

Personal favorites include the “Smokehouse Burger,” a combination of juicy turkey bacon, sharp BBQ sauce and onion rings, sandwiched between lettuce, tomato and melted cheese. The “Station Burger” is another striking option with a towering masterpiece of two juicy patties layered with mozzarella sticks, chipotle mayo, turkey bacon, fresh lettuce and tomatoes between toasted brioche buns.

Speaking of burger buns, customers have the option of choosing their buns in different colors! No other burger place in New Jersey has that kind of option, once again, making Burger Station a unique name for itself.

Some critics and customers have even reminisced about it being a reference to the Spongebob episode, “Pretty Patties” giving it a nostalgic kick for some of its customers. For those looking for milder alternatives, the classic, gourmet and veggie burgers never fail to impress, bursting with tons of flavor and served with an old-school style right off the grill.

Burger Station also boasts an impressive array of sides and extras. The loaded fries, a personal favorite, are probably the most unique side order you will ever see. It is potato skins on a stick dipped with cheese and chipotle mayo. This is a must-have for anybody wanting to try something new and exotic.

The “Station Fries,” topped with melted cheese and hot Takis are a must-try for those looking for something daring. The fries are as crispy as can be and are never too crunchy or too soggy when served. Meanwhile, the hand-spun shakes, available in an assortment of tempting flavors, provide the perfect addition to any meal.

Beyond the culinary excitement, Burger Station gets props for its cleanliness and hygiene. The establishment maintains impeccable sanitation, ensuring a safe and hygienic environment for customers. Every detail is meticulously attended to from pristine tables to sanitized utensils, instilling tidiness in the overall dining experience.

In a world where the economy and price of items keep rising, it is harder and harder for working students to afford restaurants and food from outside. However, one of Burger Station’s most appealing aspects is its affordability. Despite offering high-quality burgers and sides, the prices are refreshingly reasonable, making it accessible for all students and budget-conscious diners.

The price of a burger ranges from $9 to $15 and sides range from $5 to $13. The portion size for what it is ensures that you get excellent value for your money, making Burger Station a go-to destination for satisfying cravings without breaking the bank, unlike other restaurants.

Overall, Burger Station stands out as a beacon of culinary excellence in the ever-vibrant town of Clifton. With its diverse menu, immaculate cleanliness and unbeatable value for money, it is no wonder this establishment has gained a cult following among customers all over New Jersey.

Whether you are a commuter or resident at Montclair State University, you owe it to yourself to visit this incredible restaurant.