Meet Your New SGA Treasurer

The Student Government Association (SGA) is back to having a full executive board after a brief period without a treasurer. The organization held a special election for a new treasurer when former treasurer Heather Francis announced her resignation.

Vincent Osei, a senior biology major, was announced as the winner at the SGA’s meeting on Nov. 21.

“I like being a part of decision making, being a part of the voice, being heard,” Osei said. “I like being part of stuff that creates a movement or creates decisions or creates awareness. Such things really attract me so that’s what inspired me to join the SGA.”

Osei joined the SGA his freshman year. Although he stopped working closely with the SGA during his sophomore and junior years in order to focus on his involvement in the Native African Student Organization (NASO), he served as a representative of NASO to the SGA and Vice President of NASO last year. Osei explained that his experiences with NASO shaped his interest in becoming SGA treasurer.

Osei said that organization and working with people are the two most important skills he hopes to bring to the role of treasurer. He explained that he feels many students feel disconnected from the SGA, an issue he hopes to resolve and feels the rest of the eboard has been doing a good job at addressing.

“I think this government is doing way better,” Osei said. “Even before I joined it, I feel like they’re doing way better with it.”

Osei feels that the new eboard has been doing a better job at communicating with the larger student body and has his own ideas on how to increase communication. He plans to communicate with organizations through a group chat, which he believes would be more efficient than communicating through email.

While he is not even a week into his position as treasurer, people who know him believe he will do well in the position.

“I think he’s very dedicated to this position,” said current NASO Event Coordinator Mariam Abdul-Rafiu. “He’s gonna take it very seriously and he’s gonna work very hard.”

Priscilla Esuruoso, a senior biology major and SGA legislator representing the Haitian Student Association, also spoke positively of Osei.

“I’ve known him for a while now, and I know that he’ll do a great job,” Esuruoso said. “He’s really smart, and he’s really hardworking as well.”