The Montclarion Wins 6 First Place Awards in NJPF College Newspaper Contest

February saw the Grammys and the Oscars, but March is reserved for the New Jersey Press Foundation (NJPF)’s NJ College Newspaper Contest.

New Jersey college newspapers select their best articles and news stories during a one-year time period. Anything published between March 1, 2018 and Feb. 28 was eligible for nomination. Winners were announced on March 18.

The Montclarion saw numerous awards in this contest, landing six first place awards, one second place award and two third place awards. First place awards were given to The Montclarion in the news writing and feature writing categories with “Cold Consequences: The Aftermath of Montclair State’s Snowy Nightmare” and “Tales of Hijabi Women: How a Scarf Can Impact Everyday Life” respectfully. The Arts and Entertainment/Critical Writing and Web Project categories also won gold for The Montclarion with “Orson Welles’ ‘The Other Side of the Wind’: A Great End to His Cinematic Career” and “Juul: The Flavored Flash Drive Frenzy” respectfully. “Student Artist Profile: Joe Baez” also won third place for Web Project. A second place win was given to “Moldy Montclair State Makes Mighty Mistake” for Editorial Writing.

The awards did not stop at just writing for The Montclarion. The Photography and Online Video categories also saw first place wins. “From Belmar to Team USA” won first place for Photography and “A Mother’s Loss” grabbed the first place spot for Online Video. “Coca-Cola’s Blind Tasting Event Offered the Classic Refreshment with a Fresh New Twist” took third place for Online Video.

Staff members that nabbed wins include Editor-in-Chief Haley Wells, Assistant Entertainment Editor Sharif Hasan, Video Editor Mackenzie Robertson and video team member Adrian Maldonado. Contributors to these awards include News Editor Heather Berzak, former Opinion Editor Sunah Choudhry, former Entertainment Editor Robert O’Connor, Opinion Editor Rebecca Serviss and more.

The Montclarion would like to thank every member of their staff for contributing and working toward publishing stories for the multiplatform news organization. Special thanks also go out to Faculty Adviser Tara George for always believing in The Montclarion and pushing its contributors to do their best.

Staff members will attend the NJ Collegiate Press Spring Awards Luncheon on Saturday, April 13, where plaques will be given to the winners of the contest.