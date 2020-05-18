An Inside Look Into The Lives of an Essential Worker Family During Quarantine

Families around the world have been forced into a stay-at-home quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak. For this suburban New Jersey family, things have stayed intact even when the world seems to have come to a complete stop.

Unlike most families, both guardians in the household have been deemed as essential workers. Betty Wachira, mother to Bernice Ndegwa and Alex Ndegwa, is a nurse in a local group home. Her husband, Sam Wathobio, is a maintenance supervisor.

Wachira expressed how she felt about working under the circumstances.

“I am very grateful to keep my job during this outbreak,” Wachira said. “As much as it scares me leaving the house every day, it also allows me to keep my routine.”

Bernice Ndegwa, a Montclair State University freshman pre-major, photographed a week with her family as they battled through their second month in quarantine.

May 3

May 4

May 5

May 6

May 7

May 8

May 9

May 10