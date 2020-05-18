An Inside Look Into The Lives of an Essential Worker Family During Quarantine

Families around the world have been forced into a stay-at-home quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak. For this suburban New Jersey family, things have stayed intact even when the world seems to have come to a complete stop.
Unlike most families, both guardians in the household have been deemed as essential workers. Betty Wachira, mother to Bernice Ndegwa and Alex Ndegwa, is a nurse in a local group home. Her husband, Sam Wathobio, is a maintenance supervisor.
Wachira expressed how she felt about working under the circumstances.
“I am very grateful to keep my job during this outbreak,” Wachira said. “As much as it scares me leaving the house every day, it also allows me to keep my routine.”
Bernice Ndegwa, a Montclair State University freshman pre-major, photographed a week with her family as they battled through their second month in quarantine.
May 3
Sam Wathobio catches up with friends on the phone.
Sam Wathobio catches up with friends on the phone.
May 4
Alex Ndegwa is frustrated with his online schoolwork.
Alex Ndegwa is frustrated with his online schoolwork.
Alex Ndegwa exercises after a long day of online learning.
Alex Ndegwa exercises after a long day of online learning.
Betty Wachira catches up on the news before going in for her nightshift.
Betty Wachira catches up on the news before going in for her nightshift.
May 5
Betty Wachira washes the groceries from the store to ensure that they are clean and safe to eat.
Photo courtesy of Bernice Ndegwa Photo credit: Bernice Ndegwa
To practice social distancing, Bernice Ndegwa
hangs out with her friends on Zoom calls.
Photo courtesy of Matt Murray
Sam Wathobio does some yard work.
Sam Wathobio does some yard work.
May 6
Between Zoom and FaceTime calls, Bernice Ndegwa spends most of the day in her room.
Photo courtesy of Betty Wachira
Bernice Ndegwa on a FaceTime call with her best friend, Michelle Pastuna.
Bernice Ndegwa on a FaceTime call with her best friend, Michelle Pastuna.
May 7
Bernice Ndegwa wears gloves while handling the mail.
Bernice Ndegwa wears gloves while handling the mail.
May 8
Bernice Ndegwa does chores around the house while her mother is at work.
Bernice Ndegwa does chores around the house while her mother is at work.
Betty Wachira and Bernice Ndegwa pass the time by making fresh empanadas.
Betty Wachira and Bernice Ndegwa pass the time by making fresh empanadas.
May 9
Betty Wachira prepares samosas for her family’s breakfast so it won’t impact her schedule.
Betty Wachira prepares samosas for her family's breakfast so it won't impact her schedule.
May 10
Betty Wachira and Sam Wathobio attend a virtual church service on Mother’s Day morning.
Betty Wachira and Sam Wathobio attend a virtual church service on Mother's Day morning.
Every day after work, Sam Wathobio goes out to the garden and makes sure everything is in order.
Wearing a mask, Betty Wachira ventures out to The Home Depot looking for flowers.
Photo by Bernice Ndegwa Photo credit: Bernice Ndegwa
For Mother’s Day dinner, the family enjoyed ribs prepared by Sam Wathobio.
For Mother's Day dinner, the family enjoyed ribs prepared by Sam Wathobio.
Bernice Ndegwa studies for a final exam.
Photo courtesy of Betty Wachira
At the end of the week, Bernice Ndegwa and her family sit outside drinking tea, telling stories and laughing.
Photo courtesy of Bernice Ndegwa Photo credit: Bernice Ndegwa