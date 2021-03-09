Gourmet Bailey’s Essential Recipes for College Students: Pt.1

The spring semester is in full swing and with all of us becoming increasingly busier, I wanted to start sharing recipes designed for college students. These are easy-to-follow recipes that you can execute within a dorm or communal kitchen. You can make these dishes when you’re lazy and still want something delicious. I’m calling the series, “Essential Recipes for College Students.”

It’s only fitting that I start this series off with the meal you start your day with: breakfast. I know many of us college students skip breakfast, but it’s my favorite meal and time of the day. Eating breakfast has been proven to help you stay focused and do better in school, so try this breakfast out and see how you feel afterward.

One of my all-time favorite recipes for breakfast is oatmeal. Oatmeal isn’t just for the elderly, who prefer eating soft foods, it’s for everyone. It has great nutrients to keep you full for hours and fueled for school. Trust me, this easy blueberry oatmeal will be thrown into your daily routine after you try it.

What you’ll need:

-½ cup old fashioned oats

-1 cup almond milk (or water)

-½ cup frozen blueberries (fresh also works)

-1 tablespoon maple syrup (add additional maple syrup if you like extra sweetness)

-1 teaspoon cinnamon

-½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Toppings:

-Peanut butter

-Fruit

-Granola

-Nuts

To get started, pour your blueberries, maple syrup, vanilla extract, almond milk and cinnamon into a microwave-safe bowl. Next, pour your oats in and mix them together until combined. Take your bowl to the microwave and cook for 2 ½ to three minutes.

Remove the bowl from the microwave and stir again. Let your oats sit and absorb your almond milk for five minutes, stirring occasionally and check the consistency afterward. If you want your oats to be drier, cook them for an additional 30 seconds.

While you’re waiting the five minutes for your oats to finish absorbing the almond milk, you can prepare for the best part of any breakfast bowl: the toppings. My personal favorite to top oatmeal with is melted peanut butter, cinnamon and additional fruit. It’s the perfect combination of sweet and salty. I’d highly recommend it.

You can also top your oats with more maple syrup and granola. For an extra amount of protein, top your oats with your favorite vanilla yogurt and roasted nuts.

This recipe is college student and dorm room-friendly and it’s totally customizable. It takes less than 10 minutes to make and it will keep you full for all your morning classes. Don’t knock oatmeal until you’ve tried it the “Gourmet Bailey” way.

Until the next bite.