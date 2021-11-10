Gourmet Bailey’s Just a Bite: Easy Air Fryer Chicken and Broccoli

There’s nothing worse than coming home from class to an empty fridge, an empty stomach and an empty mind lacking ideas as to what to make for dinner. Ordering takeout is always an option, but let me give you more bang for your buck and remind you that this recipe is quick, easy to get the hang of and only an air fryer away.

Not only that, but it’s also allergy-friendly and is a perfect dish for picky eaters — Chicken and Broccoli. You may already have most of the ingredients sitting around, and even if you don’t, they can easily be found at your local grocery store. The best part is, this recipe is also extremely healthy.

For the broccoli you’ll need:

2 cups of broccoli

2 tablespoons avocado oil

1 1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

For the chicken you’ll need:

1 package of thin-sliced chicken cutlets

4 cups of panko bread crumbs

2 eggs

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

First, heat your air fryer to 400 F while you prepare your chicken and broccoli.

In a bowl, crack two eggs and whisk them together. Then, take a container and pour the 4 cups of panko bread crumbs inside. To prevent the bread crumbs from spilling out, avoid choosing a container that is too low. A long, rectangle Tupperware container should work well here.

Lay your chicken cutlets out on a plate and sprinkle them with your seasonings, evenly on both sides. Once coated with the spices, dunk your chicken in your eggs until completely coated. This may take a few dips.

Now, lay your chicken in your bread crumbs and press down. This helps ensure the bread crumbs stick to your chicken. Flip your cutlet and repeat on the other side.

Sprinkle extra bread crumbs on the cutlets to fill in any sparse areas, and repeat these steps for all your cutlets before setting them to the side.

Once you are done with the chicken, grab another bowl and drop your cut-up broccoli inside. Pour your avocado oil over the florets and mix. Sprinkle your seasonings on top, and stir to cover each floret evenly.

Once your air fryer is heated up, you can add your chicken. Let it cook for five minutes.

Then, open it back up and add in your broccoli. After about 12 to 13 minutes, your broccoli should be perfectly crispy, so you can remove it. Depending on how crispy you want your chicken, you can leave it to cook for two to five more minutes. I like my chicken super crispy, so I left it for the full five.

Once your chicken is done, add it to a plate along with your broccoli. I used Sriracha as a drizzle on my chicken but a lemon squeeze or barbecue sauce would be a great choice as well. You can also add teriyaki sauce and white rice to the bottom of your dish to give it some more starch and sweetness.

It’s hard to go wrong with a simple chicken and broccoli dish. And, the fact that it cooks in less than 20 minutes in the air fryer, makes this dish absolutely unbeatable. Until the next bite.